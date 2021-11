CLEVELAND, Ohio -- When they’re not working in their restaurants, Gabriel Zeller and Julie Mesenburg are usually attending a concert. Now, they’ll be able to share their love of live music with their newest restaurant, Indie, set to open in Cleveland’s East 4th neighborhood by the end of the year. The former Greenhouse Tavern space at 2038 E. 4th has transformed into an entirely new concept -- one that has music in mind at every level.

