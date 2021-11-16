ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Could 3D Printing Be the Future of Construction?

By Loukia Papadopoulos
 7 days ago
As our cities continue to develop, 3D printing can serve the purpose of building structures faster, cheaper, and more efficiently. The technology has been around since the 1980s, but it wasn’t until the 2000s that it became far more accessible across multiple industries.

Initially, 3D printing was originally only used for small-scale prototypes. Today, however, advances in technology have made it possible to build full-scale structures such as bridges and homes.

Indeed, 3D-printed structures can now be witnessed around the world, whether that’s Germany, Canada, the United Arab Emirates, or the Netherlands. These structures are revolutionizing how we think about and design buildings.

How does 3D printing work? 3D printers sequentially layer materials to create three-dimensional objects with the help of computers. Naturally, large structures such as buildings and houses require extra larger printers.

With these types of printers now becoming commonplace in the construction industry, it’s only a matter of time until 3D printing sees widespread use on construction sites around the world. This development could solve the problem of housing shortages.

So what is the technology and engineering behind 3D printing? Watch our video to find out more and see footage of 3D printed buildings around the world.

Related
Interesting Engineering

The Luxury ACH160 Is 'the Most Modern Interpretation of the Airbus Vision'

Airbus's ACH160 corporate helicopter has an autopilot function that takes over when the helicopter goes into free fall, an article by Robb Report explains. When in recovery mode, the autopilot is able to halt that free fall and bring the helicopter back into a stable trajectory. Airbus is touting the machine, which will be delivered to its first client this year, as one of its most advanced flying machines.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ARTnews

Objet: Sugar Lab 3D’s Printed Edibles

A Lilliputian edible beer can filled with chocolate. A bouillon cube made of dried kimchi flavoring that transforms a cup of water into funky broth. A lavender-infused polygon that turns a mug of warm milk into the perfect lightly sweetened black tea. If these sound like treats straight from Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory, you’re not far off—they’re all made with 3D printers (and quite a lot of human labor) in the kitchen of Sugar Lab 3D, the world’s first company dedicated to printing edible objects. Based in downtown Los Angeles, Sugar Lab 3D is the brainchild of Kyle von Hasseln and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#3d Printers#3d Printing#Construction Sites#Construction Industry
Newsbug.info

Purdue tests 3D concrete printing system

WEST LAFAYETTE — Transitioning to clean wind energy could become more cost-efficient as Purdue University researchers test a new technology created by an international startup to anchor offshore wind turbines. RCAM Technologies, which has offices in the U.S. and U.K., received a Phase I Small Business Technology Transfer grant from...
MANUFACTURING
Phys.org

3D printing nanoresonators: Towards miniaturized and multifunctional sensors

Micro-electro-mechanical devices (MEMS) are based on the integration of mechanical and electrical components on a micrometer scale. We all use them continuously in our everyday life: For example, in our mobile phones there are at least a dozen MEMS that regulate different activities ranging from motion, position, and inclination monitoring of the phone; active filters for the different transmission bands, and the microphone itself.
ENGINEERING
Flight Global.com

Serial 3D printing begins for Russian MC-21 engine components

Russian state technology firm Rostec has commence serial 3D printing of components for the Aviadvigatel PD-14 powerplant. The PD-14 engine has been developed for the Irkut MC-21-310 twinjet, offering a Russian-built alternative to the Pratt & Whitney PW1400G. Rostec says the 3D printing scheme – managed by the Centre for...
ENGINEERING
rice.edu

Rice tapped to develop 3D-printed ‘smart helmets’ for the military

Rice University researchers have received $1.3 million from the Office of Naval Research through the Defense Research University Instrumentation Program to create the world’s first printable military “smart helmet” using industrial-grade 3D printers. Led by principal investigator Paul Cherukuri, executive director of Rice’s Institute of Biosciences and Bioengineering, the Smart...
MILITARY
investing.com

Velo3D Stock Is A Disruptive Metal 3D Printing Play

3-D development solutions platform Velo3D(NYSE:VLD) stock is surging after going public via special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) reverse merger. The metal additive manufacturing (AM) solution comprises provisioning of a total end-to-end full-stack hardware and software solution from design to printing production. The Company touts its efficiency with microturbines, turbopumps, and...
TECHNOLOGY
adafruit.com

3D Printed Ant Robots Work Together to Solve Problems

Swarms of cooperative robots conjure images of a dystopian nightmare world in which humanity is clinging to the final threads of its survival. In reality, autonomously cooperative robots are smaller, more helpful, and a whole lot cuter. Dr. Yasemin Ozkan-Aydin at the Department of Electrical Engineering at the University of...
ENGINEERING
hackaday.com

Streamline Your SMD Assembly Process With 3D-Printed Jigs

Your brand-new PCBs just showed up, and this time you even remembered to order a stencil. You lay the stencil on one of the boards, hold it down with one hand, and use the other to wipe some solder paste across…. and the stencil shifts, making a mess and smearing paste across the board. Wash, rinse (with some IPA, of course), repeat, and hope it’ll work better on the next try.
COMPUTERS
brooklinelibrary.org

3D Printing & Laser Cutting Services Start Monday, November 15!

The Library is excited to announce the launch of new-and-improved ideaSPACE Fabrication Services beginning Monday, November 15, 2021. You send us your design via our new ideaSPACE Fabrication Request form. We’ll be able to accept laser cutting designs as .png or .jpg files and 3D printing designs as links to publicly hosted .stl files (like Tinkercad or Thingiverse designs).
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

The First 3D Printed Object

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Created in March 1983 and chosen because of its simple...
TECHNOLOGY
Tech Times

Advantages Of Using 3D Printing Services In Fashion

The advantage of using 3D typography assistance in fashion is that they can save you when going out, and you have nothing to put on. All you do is go to your laptop, download the cloth you want and print it out, and it comes out with the correct measurements. This may sound impossible, but the good thing is that this is possible with automation.
BEAUTY & FASHION
techacrobat.com

Why Is On-Demand 3D Printing So Valuable?

Manufacturers work around the clock to meet the ever-increasing demands of the average consumer. Whether that entails higher-quality technology products or responsive clothing that meets their lifestyle needs, 3D printing offers a comprehensive solution with a quick turnaround time. 3D printing, in recent years, has significantly changed the way that...
TECHNOLOGY
GeekyGadgets

SUNLU FilaDryer S2 3D printing filament dryer

Keeping your 3D printing filament in perfect condition can improve your printers precision and finish. To aid this process SUNLU has created a new 3D printer filament dryer that provides your printing material with a 360° constant temperature and offers fast drying and is equipped with a large screen for easy operation.
ELECTRONICS
ElectronicsWeekly.com

Formnext: BCN3D adds 3d printing for metal prototypes

BCN3D of Barcelona has added metal printing to its line of 3D printers. Called the Metal Pack, it is aimed at the company’s Epsilon Series 3D printers (right). “This upgrade opens up a new range of applications, especially for spare parts, functional prototyping and tooling, and is mainly aimed at the pharmaceutical, food, automotive, aerospace and manufacturing sectors,” according to BCN3D. “The parts produced by this process have practically identical behaviour to those produced by metal injection moulding or CNC and offer an office-friendly solution with more design freedom.”
ENGINEERING
InvestorPlace

7 Best 3D Printing Stocks to Buy for Printing Profits in 2022

3D printing is an additive process in which successive layers of materials are laid down to create a printed object. That’s obvious and it clearly indicates how the process received its additive manufacturing alias. It’s ebbed and flowed in terms of popularity. A simple search of volume for the term “3D printing” proves as much. Interest peaked in 2014 and again in early 2020. Investors in particular are somewhat disappointed as claims of a revolution have amounted to less than their initial billing. It’s been a similar story for 3D printing stocks as a result.
MARKETS
