Could 3D Printing Be the Future of Construction?

As our cities continue to develop, 3D printing can serve the purpose of building structures faster, cheaper, and more efficiently. The technology has been around since the 1980s, but it wasn’t until the 2000s that it became far more accessible across multiple industries.

Initially, 3D printing was originally only used for small-scale prototypes. Today, however, advances in technology have made it possible to build full-scale structures such as bridges and homes.

Indeed, 3D-printed structures can now be witnessed around the world, whether that’s Germany, Canada, the United Arab Emirates, or the Netherlands. These structures are revolutionizing how we think about and design buildings.

How does 3D printing work? 3D printers sequentially layer materials to create three-dimensional objects with the help of computers. Naturally, large structures such as buildings and houses require extra larger printers.

With these types of printers now becoming commonplace in the construction industry, it’s only a matter of time until 3D printing sees widespread use on construction sites around the world. This development could solve the problem of housing shortages.

So what is the technology and engineering behind 3D printing? Watch our video to find out more and see footage of 3D printed buildings around the world.