The LCC women’s basketball team defended their home court Wednesday, Nov. 10, winning 68-62 against Henry Ford College. “I think the game went great; one because we won and two because we were much better than we were (last) weekend,” LCC Head Coach Layne Ingram said. “I felt like tonight they did a much better job of playing together (and) did a much better job of being patient.”

LANSING, MI ・ 8 DAYS AGO