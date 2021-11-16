ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

UPDATE 1-Dalian coking coal futures slump as supply crunch eases

By Min Zhang
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago

(Updates with closing prices)

BEIJING/MANILA, Nov 16 (Reuters) - China’s coking coal futures dived more than 9% on Tuesday, extending losses for a third straight session amid increasing coal supply and tepid demand at coking plants.

The country’s October coal production jumped 4% on an annual basis to 360 million tonnes and is still rising, securing stable supply of the material for the winter-spring period, an official from the National Development and Reform Commission said at a press conference on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, customs clearance for imported coking coal through the Ganqimaodu customs in Inner Mongolia has been increasing, according to a GF Futures note.

The most actively traded coking coal futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange, for January delivery, plunged as much as 9.4% to 1,867 yuan ($292.76) per tonne. They ended down 9% at 1,874 yuan, the lowest closing price since July 20.

Coke prices on the Dalian bourse fell 4.3% to 2,685 yuan a tonne.

“Steel mills in many places have stepped up to lower coke purchasing prices,” analysts with SinoSteel Futures wrote in a note, adding both supply and demand for coke have dropped significantly.

Benchmark iron ore futures fell 1.1% to 541 yuan a tonne. Spot 62% iron ore for delivery to China was flat at $90 a tonne on Monday, according to SteelHome consultancy. SH-CCN-IRNOR62

Construction-used rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed down 1.5% at 4,128 yuan a tonne. Hot-rolled coils declined 2.2% to 4,371 yuan per tonne.

Shanghai stainless steel futures inched 1% higher to 17,405 yuan a tonne at close.

Comments / 0

Related
mining.com

The $5 billion hoard of metal the world wants but can’t have

On an industrial park about an hour’s drive toward the South China Sea coast from Ho Chi Minh City sit giant mounds of raw metal shrouded in black tarpaulin. Stretching a kilometer in length, the much-coveted hoard could be worth about $5 billion at current prices. In the esoteric world...
INDUSTRY
AFP

Strategic oil reserves likely temporary fix for US inflation woes

With inflation surging ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, US President Joe Biden has drawn on the seldom-used Strategic Petroleum Reserve to combat rising oil prices that have fueled the recent spike. Fifty million barrels of US crude will be dumped on the market, along with undisclosed contributions from China, India, Japan, South Korea and the United Kingdom. However analysts say markets may view the coordinated initiative as symbolic and its impact may be short lived, since oil supply is tight worldwide and major producers in OPEC have only gradually restored production cut during the Covid-19 pandemic.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Platinum market heading for biggest surplus in years, WPIC says

LONDON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - The World Platinum Investment Council (WPIC) said on Wednesday the global platinum market would see a much larger surplus this year than it previously forecast and another big oversupply in 2022. Platinum is used by automakers to neutralise harmful engine emissions and by jewellers, industries...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coking Coal#Yuan#Dalian#Ganqimaodu#Coke#Sinosteel Futures#Steelhome
MarketWatch

Oil ends with strong gains despite release of strategic reserves

Oil futures ended with strong gains Tuesday, as traders appeared to fade a long-anticipated decision by President Joe Biden to release crude from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as part of coordinated U.S.-led effort by energy-consuming countries. West Texas Intermediate crude for January delivery rose $1.75, or 2.3%, to finish at $78.50 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Japan to release 4.2 mln barrels of oil from reserves -Nikkei

TOKYO, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Japan will hold auctions for about 4.2 million barrels of oil out of its national stockpile after a United States announcement on a coordinated release of reserves among major economies to cool prices, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Wednesday. The auctions for the crude oil,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Coal Industry1
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
China
Reuters

China coking coal futures leap on demand optimism

BEIJING, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Chinese coking coal futures surged more than 8% on Wednesday, boosted by improving sentiment in the property market and expectations of higher steelmaking demand at mills, although analysts are flagging risks on weak fundamentals. Financial regulators have told some banks to issue more loans to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
beckershospitalreview.com

Global supply chain problems show signs of easing

Global supply chain issues are beginning to ease, but shipping, manufacturing and retail executives said normal operations may not resume until next year, The Wall Street Journal reported Nov. 21. Namely, in the U.S., major retailers reported they have imported most of what is needed for the holidays. In Asia,...
RETAIL
Reuters

Australia's Viva Energy sets phased net-zero emissions targets

MELBOURNE, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Australia's Viva Energy Group (VEA.AX) said on Wednesday it aims to achieve net-zero carbon emissions from all its non-refining operations by 2030 and committed to a 10% reduction in emissions intensity from its Geelong refinery by the end of the decade. Viva operates the Geelong...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Asian shares on edge as U.S. bond yields rise, oil volatile

HONG KONG, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Share markets were jittery in early Asia on Wednesday as trading was buffeted by a step-up in U.S. Treasury yields as well as volatile oil prices in the face of price-cooling moves by the United States and other nations. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific...
MARKETS
The Week

Supply chain snarls are reportedly tentatively starting to ease

The supply chain problems that have flummoxed global trade and fed inflation worldwide "are beginning to recede, but shipping, manufacturing, and retail executives say that they don't expect a return to more-normal operations until next year and that cargo will continue to be delayed if COVID-19 outbreaks disrupt key distribution hubs," The Wall Street Journal reports.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

231K+
Followers
243K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy