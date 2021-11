At the NCAA tournament last season, Lucas Bryd told then-assistant coach Mike Poeta he needed something to take his mind off his stress. So the next time Bryd was up to compete, Poeta pulled out a book of jokes. He picked one but completely blundered the execution and swiftly sat back down. Byrd placed fifth in his weight class, and ever since then, Poeta has kept matches light for Byrd with the same joke and same missed punchline.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO