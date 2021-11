Anaheim Ducks general manager Bob Murray resigned Wednesday and will enter an alcohol treatment program amid an investigation into alleged misconduct. "I want to apologize to anyone adversely affected by my behavior," Murray said in a statement. "I vow to make changes to my life, starting with enrolling in a treatment program. I want to thank Henry and Susan Samueli, and Michael Schulman, as working for them has been one of the highlights of my career. As I step away from the Ducks, I will focus my attention on where it should be: improving my life for the betterment of my family and friends."

NHL ・ 7 DAYS AGO