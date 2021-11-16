ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fast track: Scally a Bundesliga starter, set for US debut

Cover picture for the articleKINGSTON, Jamaica (AP) — The newest player on the U.S. national team feels like he fits right in. While former high school classmates are getting ready for Thanksgiving break of their college freshman semesters, 18-year-old defender Joe Scally could make his debut as a reserve in Tuesday night’s World Cup qualifier...

