Atlanta, GA

Judge denies bond for man accused of pushing woman from Lamborghini to her death

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 7 days ago
Alfred Megbuluba (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

ATLANTA — The man police accused of pushing a woman out of a Lamborghini, causing the injuries that led to her death, will stay in jail after a judge denied bond.

The incident happened Oct. 10 at the intersection of Peachtree and Piedmont roads in Buckhead. The victim was identified as Catherine Khan.

Alfred Megbuluba turned himself in just over a week after the incident. He was charged with felony murder, theft by taking, financial transaction card fraud and financial transaction card theft.

In his first court appearance following his arrest, a judge denied Megbuluba bond. A judge denied bond again on Tuesday during a hearing.

Video from a witness appears to show the woman, later identified as Khan, pounding on the same Lamborghini she was thrown from just moments later.

Friends of Khan say the video was taken outside the Buckhead restaurant she worked at, accusing the driver of the Lamborghini of stealing her wallet. Her friends say the wallet was a family heirloom.

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

