With the current 3-Series now nearly as big as the old 5-Series from 20 years ago, many believe BMW is giving up on the small, fun two-doors that won the company so many enthusiasts across the past 40-plus years. The 2 Series coupe, introduced in 2013, quelled many of those fears since it delivered joy reminiscent of cars like the beloved E46 3-Series or the delicious 1-Series M. Those fears were reignited when rumors of a new taller, wider, and longer 2-Series appeared. Would the small, rear-drive (often all-wheel drive) BMW finally die and stay dead? Well, no. The mojo goes on and thrives in the new 2022 2-Series.

CARS ・ 7 DAYS AGO