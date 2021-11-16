ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Cam Heyward Hosts Fundraiser Event In Strip District

CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 7 days ago

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Steelers defensive lineman Cam Heyward turned back the clock for a fundraiser in the Strip District on Monday night.

The theme of the event was ‘Straight Outta the 80’s.’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G4hGF_0cy06Iqp00

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

There were free games, food, and drinks at Coop de Ville in the Strip District.

Proceeds from the event directly benefit the Cam Heyward Foundation, which supports many youth non-profit organizations.

Ryan Shazier, Terrell Edmunds, and Mason Rudolph were among some of the former and current players in attendance.

KDKA’s own Bob Pompeani served as the emcee for the event.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Announces Steelers’ Plan At Quarterback

Mike Tomlin appears to have his made his decision about who will start at quarterback for the Steelers on Sunday. Tomlin appeared on Pittsburgh’s 93.7 The Fan to talk about the team’s QB situation, the Chargers, and more. Per 93.7’s Andrew Filliponi, the Steelers will “build” their plan around Mason...
NFL
steelersnow.com

Warren Sapp Takes Shots at Steelers DE Cam Heyward

It is unclear what Warren Sapp’s problem with Cam Heyward is, but the Hall of Famer used an innocuous Sunday Night Football promo as an opportunity to take a shot at the Steelers defensive end. Late Sunday night, Sapp tweeted a picture of NBC’s Steelers-Chargers promo with a strangely disrespectful...
NFL
chatsports.com

Tomlin: Cam Heyward A ‘Blueprint For Success’ For Young Players

Somehow, Pittsburgh Steelers’ star defensive lineman Cameron Heyward continues to defy Father Time. Granted, Heyward isn’t “old” at just 32 years of age, but he’s getting up there in age and experience in the NFL and somehow — inexplicably — continues to get better and better. For a guy who was a first-round draft pick in 2011 and has played more than 14,000 snaps, one would think the All-Pro defensive lineman would start to regress at some point?
NFL
CBS Sports

Cam Heyward praises 'serial killer' Chris Boswell after Steelers kicker delivers game-winning kick vs. Bears

PITTSBURGH -- Justin Tucker is regarded as the NFL's best kicker, but Cam Heyward wants Chris Boswell to start getting more due. With the Steelers fighting to stay ahead of the visiting Bears on Monday night, Boswell converted on field goals of 54, 52 and 40 yards during the fourth quarter. His final field goal with 26 seconds left were the deciding points in the Steelers' 29-27 victory.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Mason
Yardbarker

Cam Heyward Responds to Warren Sapp Calling Him Out

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive captain Cam Heyward says there's no relationship between him and Pro Football Hall of Famer Warren Sapp, and that he did not see the social media comment coming. Earlier in the week, Sapp tweeted out a photo of the Week 11 Sunday Night Football advertisement featuring a...
NFL
AllSteelers

Cam Heyward Calls Mike Tomlin 'Great Dad' in Hall of Fame Rant

PITTSBURGH -- Is Mike Tomlin a Hall of Famer? According to Pittsburgh Steelers defensive captain Cam Heyward, "duh." The defensive tackle was asked what he appreciates most about Tomlin, who became the youngest coach to win 150 games last week, and the response was pretty much everything. "He challenges his...
NFL
Steelers Depot

Film Room: Cam Heyward’s Effort Saves A TD (And Maybe The Game)

Cam Heyward can do it all. Play the run, rush the passer, bat passes down and now, based on the last two years, intercept the football. All while being a team captain and leader in that locker room. But to me, perhaps his most impressive trait is the fanatical effort he plays with. Chasing the ball hard down-to-down across the field in an attempt to make the play.
NFL
Audacy

Does Warren Sapp really not know who Cam Heyward is?

An odd tweet from Hall of Fame defensive tackle Warren Sapp seemed to suggest that he simply doesn’t know who Cam Heyward is, asking who No. 97 was in a promo for Week 11’s “Sunday Night Football” matchup between the Steelers and Chargers.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Strip#American Football#Kdka Tv News Staff#Coop De Ville
Steelers Depot

Mike Tomlin Not Surprised By Cam Heyward’s Dominant Performance: ‘Cam Is Cam’

It shouldn’t be a surprise anymore the effort and impact that one Cameron Heyward has on a game for the Pittsburgh Steelers. it’s certainly not that way anymore for Steelers’ head coach Mike Tomlin, who stated that “Cam is Cam” after the 41-37 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in which Heyward made a touchdown-saving tackle on a long Justin Herbert scramble and then batted a pass in the air that Cameron Sutton intercepted, helping the Steelers get back into the shootout on Sunday Night Football at Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles.
NFL
steelersnow.com

In the Film Room with Joe Schobert and Cam Heyward: How the Lions Gave Steelers Fits on the Ground

PITTSBURGH — The Steelers run defense was shredded for over 200 yards on the ground by the Detroit Lions Sunday afternoon on a slick Heinz Field. On in all on the day, the Steelers allowed eight rushes over ten yards, including two touchdowns over twenty yards. It was not the performance anyone expected, especially with the Lions unable to register anything through the air.
NFL
CBS Pittsburgh

Cam Heyward Hosts Fifth Annual Holiday Meal Distribution At Heinz Field

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Cam Heyward is looked at as a leader on the football field each Sunday when the Steelers take the field. The defensive lineman doesn’t just provide leadership on the field, but off the field, as well. Wednesday was Heyward’s annual holiday meal distribution at Heinz Field. Turkeys, sides, and fresh produce were given away to 200 families. Heyward said there are still a lot of families struggling as the pandemic drags on. “Definitely a lot of need, whether it was during the summer in the middle of the pandemic and now, as well,” Heyward said. “We have a big call to give back and I want to make sure I take part.” Several of Heyward’s teammates were on hand to help load the meals into cars.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Someone Should've Told Cam Heyward the Penguins Were Up for Sale

In somewhat shocking news, the Pittsburgh Penguins are reportedly being sold to the Fenway Sports Group, a Boston company who also owns the Red Sox. Pittsburgh Steelers captain Cam Heyward said he was "surprised" by the news of the Penguins, who have won the Stanley Cup twice during his time in the city.
NHL
steelersnow.com

Steelers Captain Cam Heyward Helps Give out Thanksgiving Meals to Families in Need

Steelers defensive captain Cam Heyward was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday, a partial day off for the veteran defensive lineman given to him by his coaches.  Instead of taking his after-practice time to rest, though, Heyward decided to give back to those in need. Heyward held a Thanksgiving...
NFL
Steelers Depot

Film Room: Cam Heyward Displays Relentless Motor In Loss To Chargers Sunday Night

The Pittsburgh Steelers nearly pulled off the comeback of the year against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday night, falling short in a barnburner of a game by a score of 41-37. In a game where there was hardly any defense to be seen on both sides, DT Cam Heyward rose to the occasion as the lone star play on the defensive side of the ball available for Pittsburgh with T.J. Watt, Minkah Fitzpatrick, and Joe Haden all ruled out prior to the game. Heyward is known for being the emotional leader of the team and his play stood out in a big way in this contest, displaying the fight and relentless effort to keep Pittsburgh in this game despite the low chances at a comeback.
NFL
CBS Pittsburgh

Penguins, Pirates And Steelers Partner With Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank To Give Away Hundreds Of Meals

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pirates, Penguins and Steelers partnered with the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank to give away more than 400 meals. “You’re changing so many lives. You’re creating so many opportunities for people who are not able to necessarily provide for themselves or be able to carry on family traditions,” Steelers cornerback Cam Sutton said. The three teams spread a warm message on a cold morning outside PNC Park on Tuesday. (Photo Credit: KDKA) “To be able to do this today on this beautiful day here, and at the very least provide meals for people in need going into this Thanksgiving holiday,...
NFL
CBS Pittsburgh

Hempfield Lacrosse Teams Host ‘Stuff The Net’ To Help Kids Have A Merry Christmas

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Kids in Westmoreland County were working to make sure others have a merry Christmas with an incredible event. The boys and girls lacrosse teams in Hempfield teamed up for “Stuff The Net” a toy drive to benefit Toys For Tots and they scored a huge turnout. “Since we started talking about doing this fundraiser, all of the boys have really shown encouragement and they’ve all really wanted to help give back to kids that they know don’t come from the situations they do,” said Jake Bow, Hempfield Area Boys Lacrosse head coach. “I think they all really appreciate it and really seem to have a great time.” The two teams were able to fill more than 12 of the Toys For Tots donation bins with all the toys they collected.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police Shop For Toy Donations For Children In Allegheny County

By: KDKA-TV News Staff NORTH VERSAILLES (KDKA) — Multiple local police departments came together to find toys for children on Santa’s Nice List. Officers from more than 20 local departments picked out toys from the North Versailles Walmart on Friday, with donations provided by Walmart, the Western Pennsylvania and the Pittsburgh Toy Run. Police will take the toys to the Monroeville Mall to the Western Pennsylvania Police Athletic League’s “Stuff-A-Store.” Gifts will then be given to Allegheny County children in time for the holidays. Police say they are still accepting toy donations.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
40K+
Followers
24K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy