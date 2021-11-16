Cam Heyward Hosts Fundraiser Event In Strip District

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Steelers defensive lineman Cam Heyward turned back the clock for a fundraiser in the Strip District on Monday night.

The theme of the event was ‘Straight Outta the 80’s.’

There were free games, food, and drinks at Coop de Ville in the Strip District.

Proceeds from the event directly benefit the Cam Heyward Foundation, which supports many youth non-profit organizations.

Ryan Shazier, Terrell Edmunds, and Mason Rudolph were among some of the former and current players in attendance.

KDKA’s own Bob Pompeani served as the emcee for the event.