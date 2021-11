Woodbury- Including the city of Sioux City. .TODAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs around 63. South winds. 10 to 15 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts around. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly. cloudy. Lows around 38. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 19 HOURS AGO