Carteret County, NC

Frost Advisory issued for East Carteret by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-11-16 02:55:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-16 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Mendocino Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 02:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-24 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Mendocino Coast FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Mendocino Coast County. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Northern Humboldt Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 02:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-24 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them indoors. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Northern Humboldt Coast FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 32 expected. * WHERE...Northern Humboldt Coast County. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 05:38:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-23 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 3 inches. * WHERE...East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for East Slopes of the Washington Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 05:38:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-23 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: East Slopes of the Washington Cascades WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...East Slopes of the Washington Cascades. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
KITTITAS COUNTY, WA
County
Carteret County, NC
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Northern Humboldt Coast by NWS

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for East Carteret by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 23:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-24 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: East Carteret FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM EST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...East Carteret County. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 7 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades by NWS

DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Highlands, Chuska Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 15:54:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-24 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Highlands; Chuska Mountains; East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Eastern Lincoln County; Espanola Valley; Estancia Valley; Far Northeast Highlands; Far Northwest Highlands; Glorieta Mesa Including Glorieta Pass; Jemez Mountains; Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass; Northeast Highlands; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Northwest Highlands; Northwest Plateau; San Agustin Plains and Adjacent Lowlands; San Francisco River Valley; Sandia, Manzano Mountains Including Edgewood; Santa Fe Metro Area; South Central Highlands; South Central Mountains; Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Southwest Chaves County; Southwest Mountains; Tusas Mountains Including Chama; Upper Rio Grande Valley; Upper Tularosa Valley; West Central Highlands; West Central Mountains; West Central Plateau LIGHT TO OCCASIONALLY MODERATE SNOWFALL EXPECTED FOR THE MOUNTAINS OF NORTHERN AND WESTERN NEW MEXICO THIS EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT An upper level disturbance will continue moving into northern New Mexico tonight. Light to occasionally moderate snow showers will expand across the high terrain of western, northern and some central areas of the state, and periods of accumulation will continue tonight into Wednesday and Wednesday night. Snow showers will subside Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Snowfall amounts will be greatest in the high elevations above 9,000 feet in northern New Mexico where up to 3 to 5 inches of fresh accumulation are expected. Other high terrain areas between 7,000 and 9,000 feet within northern, western and central New Mexico should generally only see a dusting to an inch or two of accumulation. After such a prolonged dry spell, residents and travelers are reminded to make preparations and exercise caution as this weather system approaches. High elevation roads and mountain passes could turn slick as roads become snow packed, and visibility may be reduced during heavier snow showers tonight through Wednesday night. Stay updated with the latest forecasts at weather.gov/abq or via your preferred media source.
APACHE COUNTY, AZ
#Frost Advisory
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Butler, Conecuh, Covington, Crenshaw, Escambia, Monroe, Wilcox by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-11-24 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Butler; Conecuh; Covington; Crenshaw; Escambia; Monroe; Wilcox FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Low temperatures in the 33 to 37 degree range, wet bulb temperatures just below freezing, light winds and clear skies could result in frost formation. * WHERE...Crenshaw, Escambia, Wilcox, Monroe, Conecuh, Butler and Covington Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
BUTLER COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Del Norte Interior, Northern Humboldt Interior by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 02:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-24 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them indoors. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Del Norte Interior; Northern Humboldt Interior; Southern Humboldt Interior FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected. * WHERE...Del Norte Interior, Northern Humboldt Interior and Southern Humboldt Interior Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for East Slopes of the Washington Cascades by NWS

KITTITAS COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 02:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-24 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost can damage sensitive plants and harm pets if left unprotected.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Calhoun, Central Walton, Gadsden, Holmes, Inland Dixie by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-24 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Frost Advisory means that widespread frost is expected. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered. Target Area: Calhoun; Central Walton; Gadsden; Holmes; Inland Dixie; Inland Jefferson; Inland Taylor; Inland Wakulla; Jackson; Lafayette; Leon; Liberty; Madison; North Walton; Washington FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM EST /MIDNIGHT CST/ TO 8 AM EST /7 AM CST/ WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures of 33 to 36 early Wednesday morning will result in areas of frost. * WHERE...Portions of the Florida panhandle and southern Georgia. * WHEN...Early Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
CALHOUN COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Coastal Del Norte, Southeastern Mendocino Interior by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 02:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-24 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Coastal Del Norte; Southeastern Mendocino Interior; Southern Lake County; Southwestern Humboldt; Southwestern Mendocino Interior FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Coastal Del Norte, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Southwestern Humboldt, Southwestern Mendocino Interior and Southern Lake Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-25 03:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-25 15:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 3 PM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected below passes and canyons from Malibu to the Hollywood Hills. * WHERE...Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 3 PM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for East Carteret by NWS

CARTERET COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Orofino, Grangeville Region by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 16:57:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-23 20:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Orofino, Grangeville Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Patchy freezing rain is possible. * WHERE...Camas Prairie, Grangeville and vicinity, and Greer Grade. * WHEN...Until 7 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
CLEARWATER COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Orofino, Grangeville Region by NWS

CLEARWATER COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 06:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-25 03:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range; Ventura County Mountains WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM WEDNESDAY TO 3 AM PST THURSDAY HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. For the High Wind Watch, northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible. * WHERE...Ventura County Mountains and Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range. * WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, from 6 AM Wednesday to 3 AM PST Thursday. For the High Wind Watch, from late Wednesday night through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Del Norte Interior, Northern Humboldt Interior by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 02:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-24 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them indoors. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Del Norte Interior; Northern Humboldt Interior; Southern Humboldt Interior FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected. * WHERE...Del Norte Interior, Northern Humboldt Interior and Southern Humboldt Interior Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA

