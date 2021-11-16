ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort County, NC

Freeze Warning issued for Beaufort, Coastal Onslow, Duplin, Greene, Inland Onslow, Jones by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-11-16 02:55:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-16 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Allendale, Beaufort, Charleston, Coastal Colleton by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-24 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Allendale; Beaufort; Charleston; Coastal Colleton; Coastal Jasper; Dorchester; Hampton; Inland Colleton; Inland Jasper; Tidal Berkeley FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM EST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures ranging from the mid to upper 20s well inland to around freezing away from coastal areas. * WHERE...Portions of southeast South Carolina and southeast Georgia. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 9 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of frost and widespread frost are also likely away from the coast.
ALLENDALE COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Clinch, Echols by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-24 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Appropriate action should be taken to ensure tender vegetation and outdoor pets have adequate protection from the cold temperatures. Young children, the elderly and the homeless are especially vulnerable to the cold. Take measures to protect them. Target Area: Clinch; Echols FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM EST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 32 expected. * WHERE...Echols and Clinch Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
CLINCH COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Allendale, Beaufort, Charleston, Coastal Colleton by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 00:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-24 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Allendale; Beaufort; Charleston; Coastal Colleton; Coastal Jasper; Dorchester; Hampton; Inland Colleton; Inland Jasper; Tidal Berkeley FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures ranging from the mid to upper 20s well inland to around freezing away from coastal areas. * WHERE...Portions of southeast South Carolina and southeast Georgia. * WHEN...From late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of frost and widespread frost are also likely away from the coast Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.
ALLENDALE COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Northern Humboldt Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 02:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-24 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them indoors. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Northern Humboldt Coast FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 32 expected. * WHERE...Northern Humboldt Coast County. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Allendale, Beaufort, Charleston, Coastal Colleton by NWS

weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Coastal Brunswick, Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-24 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Coastal Brunswick; Coastal New Hanover; Coastal Pender; Columbus; Inland Brunswick; Inland New Hanover FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM EST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 24 expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast South Carolina and southeast North Carolina. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 9 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Northwest Deserts by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-25 03:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-25 09:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Northwest Deserts FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...The first freeze of the season is expected with freezing temperatures in the lower 30s expected. * WHERE...Northwest Deserts. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Inland Berkeley by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-24 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Inland Berkeley FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM EST WEDNESDAY LAKE WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 11 AM EST THIS MORNING FOR LAKE MOULTRIE * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 24 to 28 expected away from Lake Moultrie. * WHERE...Inland Berkeley County. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 10 PM this evening to 9 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of frost and widespread frost are also likely.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Bulloch, Candler, Effingham, Evans, Inland Bryan by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-24 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Bulloch; Candler; Effingham; Evans; Inland Bryan; Inland Chatham; Inland Liberty; Inland McIntosh; Jenkins; Long; Screven; Tattnall FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM EST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures ranging from the mid to upper 20s well inland to around freezing away from coastal areas. * WHERE...Much of southeast South Carolina and southeast Georgia. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 9 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of frost and widespread frost will also occur away from the coast. Freeze durations will be as long as 7 to 10 hours far inland and 3 to 5 hours closer to the coast
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Jones, Lyman by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 10:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-23 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Jones; Lyman RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR JONES AND LYMAN COUNTIES IN SOUTH CENTRAL SOUTH DAKOTA * AFFECTED AREA...In South Dakota, Jones and Lyman. * WINDS...West 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 18 percent. * IMPACTS...A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures could contribute to critical fire weather conditions.
JONES COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Bulloch, Candler, Effingham, Evans, Inland Bryan by NWS

weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for East Carteret by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 23:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-24 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: East Carteret FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM EST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...East Carteret County. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 7 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Allendale, Beaufort, Charleston, Coastal Colleton by NWS

weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Clark, Edwards, Ellis, Finney, Ford, Grant, Gray, Hamilton by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 17:57:00 CST Expires: 2021-11-23 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Clark; Edwards; Ellis; Finney; Ford; Grant; Gray; Hamilton; Haskell; Hodgeman; Kearny; Kiowa; Lane; Meade; Morton; Ness; Pawnee; Pratt; Rush; Scott; Seward; Stafford; Stanton; Stevens; Trego RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM CST /5 PM MST/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 030...031...043...044...045...046...061...062...063...064...065 066...074...075...076...077...078...079...080...081...084...085 086...087 AND 088 Gusty southwest winds have diminished early this Tuesday evening and the relative humidity values were rising to greater than 15 percent.
CLARK COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Del Norte Interior, Northern Humboldt Interior by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 02:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-24 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them indoors. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Del Norte Interior; Northern Humboldt Interior; Southern Humboldt Interior FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected. * WHERE...Del Norte Interior, Northern Humboldt Interior and Southern Humboldt Interior Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Allendale, Beaufort, Charleston, Coastal Colleton by NWS

weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Coastal Del Norte, Southeastern Mendocino Interior by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 02:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-24 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Coastal Del Norte; Southeastern Mendocino Interior; Southern Lake County; Southwestern Humboldt; Southwestern Mendocino Interior FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Coastal Del Norte, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Southwestern Humboldt, Southwestern Mendocino Interior and Southern Lake Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Orange County Inland by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-26 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Orange County Inland; Riverside County Mountains-Including The San Jacinto Ranger District Of The San Bernardino National Forest; San Bernardino County Mountains-Including The Mountain Top And Front Country Ranger Districts Of The San Bernardino National Forest; San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys - The Inland Empire; San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning; Santa Ana Mountains-Including The Trabuco Ranger District of the Cleveland National Forest GUSTY SANTA ANA WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY WILL CREATE PERIODS OF CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM WEDNESDAY TO 6 PM PST FRIDAY FOR STRONG GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FOR PORTIONS OF THE SAN BERNARDINO MOUNTAINS, RIVERSIDE COUNTY MOUNTAINS, SANTA ANA MOUNTAINS, THE INLAND EMPIRE, INLAND ORANGE COUNTY, AND THE SAN GORGONIO PASS * WIND...Areas of northeast to east winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to 50 mph. Isolated gusts to 60 mph below the Cajon and San Gorgonio Passes, and in the favored canyons of the Santa Ana Mountains. * HUMIDITY...Lowest daytime humidity will fall to around 10 percent on Wednesday and around 5 percent on Thursday, then recover slightly to 5 to 10 percent on Friday. Recovery at night will be poor. * TIMING...Gusty winds expected Wednesday morning through late Friday afternoon. Winds will be strongest Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Bulloch, Candler, Effingham, Evans, Inland Bryan by NWS

weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Central Horry, Coastal Georgetown, Coastal Horry, Florence by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-24 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Central Horry; Coastal Georgetown; Coastal Horry; Florence; Inland Georgetown; Marion; Northern Horry; Williamsburg FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM EST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 24 expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast South Carolina and southeast North Carolina. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 9 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC

