Freeze Warning issued for Beaufort, Coastal Onslow, Duplin, Greene, Inland Onslow, Jones by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-26 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Orange County Inland; Riverside County Mountains-Including The San Jacinto Ranger District Of The San Bernardino National Forest; San Bernardino County Mountains-Including The Mountain Top And Front Country Ranger Districts Of The San Bernardino National Forest; San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys - The Inland Empire; San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning; Santa Ana Mountains-Including The Trabuco Ranger District of the Cleveland National Forest GUSTY SANTA ANA WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY WILL CREATE PERIODS OF CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM WEDNESDAY TO 6 PM PST FRIDAY FOR STRONG GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FOR PORTIONS OF THE SAN BERNARDINO MOUNTAINS, RIVERSIDE COUNTY MOUNTAINS, SANTA ANA MOUNTAINS, THE INLAND EMPIRE, INLAND ORANGE COUNTY, AND THE SAN GORGONIO PASS * WIND...Areas of northeast to east winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to 50 mph. Isolated gusts to 60 mph below the Cajon and San Gorgonio Passes, and in the favored canyons of the Santa Ana Mountains. * HUMIDITY...Lowest daytime humidity will fall to around 10 percent on Wednesday and around 5 percent on Thursday, then recover slightly to 5 to 10 percent on Friday. Recovery at night will be poor. * TIMING...Gusty winds expected Wednesday morning through late Friday afternoon. Winds will be strongest Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

ORANGE COUNTY, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO