LA Judge Rules Vanessa Bryant Must Turn Over Mental Health Records

By City News Service
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA judge ruled Monday that Vanessa Bryant must turn over her mental health records, which attorneys for Los Angeles County contend are central to fighting her lawsuit alleging emotional distress caused by the sharing of photos of the Kobe Bryant helicopter crash among sheriff's deputies and others. U.S. Magistrate...

