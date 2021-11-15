ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Auburn’s Carlson out for season; Nix has successful surgery

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13ZSzN_0cy01F6100
1 of 2

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Auburn placekicker Anders Carlson is out for the season with an ACL injury while quarterback Bo Nix had season-ending ankle surgery.

Coach Bryan Harsin said that Monday’s surgery on Nix was successful, ending his season and his streak of 34 consecutive starts.

Carlson and Nix were both hurt in Saturday’s 43-34 loss to Mississippi State, when the Tigers blew a 25-point lead. Carlson had made 14 of 21 kicks.

“Both of those guys are in good spirits, and it’s unfortunate what happened to them,” Harsin said. “Those guys have handled it well. Guys on the team know what we need to do to have guys step up and be able to fill those roles and get ourselves ready to play in this next game.”

Quarterback T.J. Finley, who started five games for LSU as a freshman last season, will start Saturday at South Carolina.

Sophomore Ben Patton, the backup kicker, hasn’t attempted a field goal in his career.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

278 words

Publish Settings

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Cunningham propels Louisville past Duke, 62-22

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Just imagine if Malik Cunningham had been feeling well. The Louisville quarterback accounted for seven touchdowns in the Cardinals’ 62-22 romp past Duke, helping the Cardinals clinch bowl eligibility Thursday night. “I was feeling pretty bad throughout the week,” Cunningham said. Cunningham shook off the illness...
DURHAM, NC
The Associated Press

Falcons’ slumping offense handed first shutout in 6 years

ATLANTA (AP) — The first shutout loss in six years for the Atlanta Falcons was only the capper on a miserable week for their offense. Atlanta’s 25-0 loss to the New England Patriots on Thursday night followed Sunday’s 43-3 defeat at Dallas in a week quarterback Matt Ryan and the Falcons would rather forget.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Auburn, AL
Sports
Auburn, AL
College Sports
Local
Alabama Football
City
Auburn, AL
Auburn, AL
Football
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
South Carolina State
The Associated Press

Florida takes home win streak into matchup with Minnesota

Minnesota Wild (11-5-0, first in the Central) vs. Florida Panthers (12-2-3, first in the Atlantic) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -146, Wild +122; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: Florida hosts Minnesota trying to prolong its nine-game home winning streak. The Panthers are 9-0-0 on their home ice. Florida is second in...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bo Nix
The Associated Press

Portland faces Philadelphia, aims for 8th straight home win

Philadelphia 76ers (9-7, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (8-8, eighth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Portland hosts Philadelphia trying to extend its seven-game home winning streak. The Trail Blazers are 7-1 in home games. Portland averages 13.3 turnovers per game and is 3-1 when it...
NBA
The Associated Press

Houston takes on New York on 13-game losing streak

Houston Rockets (1-14, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. New York Knicks (8-7, seventh in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Houston enters the matchup with New York after losing 13 straight games. The Knicks are 3-5 in home games. New York has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3...
NBA
The Associated Press

Washington plays Miami, seeks 4th straight home win

Miami Heat (11-5, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (10-5, fourth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Washington hosts Miami aiming to extend its three-game home winning streak. The Wizards are 8-5 in Eastern Conference games. Washington ranks second in the Eastern Conference in rebounding with 46.7 rebounds....
NBA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

654K+
Followers
349K+
Post
299M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy