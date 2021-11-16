ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russell Wilson wants to play 20-plus years and own NFL team

By ROB MAADDI
The Associated Press
 7 days ago
Russell Wilson wants to play another decade and hopes to buy an NFL team after he retires.

The seven-time Pro Bowl quarterback is focused on helping the Seattle Seahawks (3-6) turn their season around but he also has big plans for the future.

“I definitely want to play for a long time, but I think once I’m done, I’d love to own an NFL football team and to be able to impact a city, a country and just bring people to the game of football,” Wilson told The Associated Press for an upcoming episode of the AP Pro Football Podcast. “I’m very big into the business side of things and just sports in general. I love winning. I love the process of winning. So hopefully I can bring that culture to a team and organization.”

Wilson is already a minority owner in Seattle’s Major League Soccer franchise, the Sounders.

Wilson, who turns 33 on Nov. 29, has many interests away from football, including storytelling. Along with his wife, Ciara, he founded “Why Not You Productions” and is an executive producer for a new film called “ National Champions ” that explores college athletes being paid.

In the movie, the star quarterback asks both teams to boycott the championship game to protest for fair compensation, equality, and respect for student athletes.

“I’m super excited about ‘National Champions’ and how it explores the idea of the business of college sports and that it generates billions of dollars for these universities and brands and these television networks, and it’s all predicated on the underlying thought of these kids aren’t getting paid for it,” Wilson said.

Wilson also makes a cameo in the film to support the main character’s stance.

“I also actively support it in real life,” Wilson said. “I think that college athletes should be compensated.”

The trailer for “National Champions” launches Tuesday and the movie will be released on Dec. 10. Director Ric Roman Waugh said Wilson played an important role in ensuring the story is presented from a student athlete’s perspective.

“Russ was not only candid about his own journey but shared many of his peers’ experiences who weren’t as fortunate to make the NFL, especially at his level,” Waugh said. “His presence as our executive producer, and on screen, gave confidence to so many others to speak up and help us shape the argument on both sides of this debate.”

Wilson returned to the field on Sunday after a severe finger injury forced him to miss games for the first time in his 10 seasons in the league. He completed 20 of 40 passes for 161 yards and two interceptions in Seattle’s 17-0 loss at Green Bay. It was the first time the Seahawks were shut out in Wilson’s 150 regular-season starts.

Wilson sat out three games after surgery on the middle finger of his throwing hand, and rehabbed 19-20 hours some days to return several weeks ahead of the original schedule. Being forced to watch from the sideline reinforced his love for the game.

“I knew I was wildly crazy about the game, but I’m ridiculously obsessed with it,” he said. “That’s why I want to play 20-plus years. I think the other part that you learn about yourself is to have patience. At the same time, you have to have drive. I think that’s such a critical part. The third thing is (having) unrelenting confidence. You don’t want to mistake that with arrogance. It’s strictly confidence in what you do and how you do it and you’ve done it before, and we’ll do it again and with great faith, all things are possible, and that’s really what’s been very evident to me in my journey.”

Follow Rob Maaddi on Twitter at https://twitter.com/robmaaddi and his work can be found at https://apnews.com/search/robmaaddi

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Related
New York Post

Russell Wilson reveals grand plans for his NFL future

Russell Wilson is currently in his 10th NFL season, and as the 32-year-old recently revealed, he’d like to tack an extra 10-plus years onto that. “I knew I was wildly crazy about the game, but I’m ridiculously obsessed with it,” Wilson told The Associated Press for an upcoming appearance on the “AP Pro Football Podcast.” “That’s why I want to play 20-plus years.”
NFL
The Spun

Pete Carroll Has Brutally Honest Admission On Russell Wilson

After watching the Seattle Seahawks put up just 10 points on Monday Night Football, it’s evident that Pete Carroll’s offense needs Russell Wilson to return as soon as possible. Geno Smith has proven he’s a serviceable backup quarterback, but the Seahawks are missing Wilson’s ability to make plays off script....
NFL
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Ciara
Person
Russ
The Spun

NFL Fans Don’t Believe This Week’s Russell Wilson News

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson made a pretty miraculous return from his finger injury suffered earlier this season. Wilson, who suffered a gruesome injury during a game against the Rams, made it back in time for this week’s game against the Green Bay Packers. However, Wilson is making a claim...
NFL
#Nfl Football#American Football#The Seattle Seahawks#Major League Soccer#National Champions
The Spun

NFL World Speculating About Russell Wilson’s Future

With the Seattle Seahawks falling more and more out of the playoff race, it’s once again time to speculate about Russell Wilson’s future. Earlier this year, Wilson was one of several big-time quarterbacks believed to be on the trading block. Wilson’s agent reportedly floated a list of potential teams and many believed a blockbuster trade was possible.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Start/Sit PLUS: Russell Wilson, D.J. Moore, Antonio Gibson (2021 Fantasy Football)

We’ve officially reached the halfway mark of the NFL regular season, but for fantasy, we’re only a little over a month away from the playoffs. Trade deadlines are nearing, too, meaning it’s time to make sure your team is set up the way you like it. Let us help you! Let’s get into some Start/Sit plus: We’ll be looking at six categories (which are described in detail here in our Week 1 article). And to ensure total transparency, I’ll also note at the bottom of each section how I went in last week’s article (I’ve logged it as 51 hits and 23 misses, meaning a 70% success rate so far this season, but you be the judge). If you disagree or have start/sit questions, hit me up on Instagram or Twitter.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Analyst Thinks It’s Time Russell Wilson Leaves Seattle

FOX Sports 1 analyst Emmanuel Acho thinks its time for Russell Wilson to go. On Tuesday’s episode of “Speak For Yourself,” the former Eagles linebacker laid out why. “Russ has to go, because Russ wants to go,” Acho said. “We know that this Russ/Pete Carroll has either overstayed it’s welcome, or it’s at the last leg of it’s welcome.”
NFL
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
97 Rock

Russell Wilson Cleared to Play Sunday vs. Green Bay Packers!

All the experts said it would probably be 6 weeks to recovery for Russell Wilson, but in just one month he's ready to play again! His doctor even said he has never seen such a severe injury to the throwing hand of an NFL quarterback, according to a report from YakTriNews.com.
NFL
Olympian

Russell Wilson, Dee Eskridge are off Seahawks IR to play Packers. Chris Carson remains out

The Seahawks will have two of three large, missing pieces to Shane Waldron’s offense back in Green Bay. Russell Wilson will start at quarterback for the first time since he tore a tendon, dislocated and fractured two bones in the middle finger on his passing hand Oct. 7. He’s missed the last three games. Those have been the first three starts he’s missed in his 10-year career. Seattle (3-5) lost two of those games, and the game against the Rams, after Wilson got hurt in the third quarter.
NFL
seattle Seahawks

Russell Wilson Ready To Go vs. Packers; Chris Carson Won't Play

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll confirmed on Friday what was largely assumed as soon as Russell Wilson was medically cleared to return to practice on Monday. Wilson is officially back, and he will start Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers. "He had a terrific week, he really did," Carroll said....
NFL
NBC Sports

Russell Wilson: Finger felt fine, I’ve got to play better

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson returned to the lineup in Green Bay on Sunday, but there was no storybook ending to his first game back from finger surgery. Wilson went 20-of-40 for 161 yards and two interceptions in the end zone as the Seahawks were shut out for the first time since Wilson joined the team in 2012. After the 17-0 loss, Wilson said the injury was not to blame for the poor outing.
NFL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

