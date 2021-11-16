ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple Valley Mom Says It Could Happen to You After Son Dies of Fentanyl Poisoning

By Tony Shin
Cover picture for the articleA High Desert mother whose son recently died from fentanyl poisoning is pleading with parents to talk to their kids about black market pills and how they could be laced with the potentially deadly opioid fentanyl. "Sometimes it feels like it's unreal and when I look at his picture...

