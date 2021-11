UFC light heavyweight contender Anthony Smith explained why Conor McGregor has become “the outsider” amongst his fellow MMA fighters. Smith and McGregor have taken some shots at each other over the past several months, including McGregor recently criticizing Smith’s analysis on the UFC post-fight desk. If you ask Smith, though, McGregor isn’t actually trying to take shots at his fellow fighters to try and get under their skin. Instead, Smith thinks McGregor is just trying to fit in with his fellow fighters, but his peers have no interest in letting him back into their world.

