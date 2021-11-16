Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Miami Dade County by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 23:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-24 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Eastern Currituck; Western Currituck FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 just inland to lower 30s at the beaches. * WHERE...In Virginia, Virginia Beach, and Norfolk/Portsmouth County. In North Carolina, Western Currituck and Eastern Currituck Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
