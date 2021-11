Nicosia, Cyprus - November 15, 2021 (Newsfile Corp.) (Investorideas.com Newswire) Coinscope, the leading early coins listing and voting website platform, announces the launch of its native coin as an integral part of its high-growth ecosystem. For the past year, Coinscope has been dominating the crypto space as a leading voting platform, auditing firm and their recently created NFT marketplace that tends to re-define the Crypto Metaverse. Tens of thousands of users use the platform and the Android application to discover the latest trends, vote for their favorite projects and join Airdrops happening on the respective platform. Coinscope is aiming to make crypto discoverable and efficient globally. It provides all the essential tools to assist users to draw their own conclusions.

