We recently got a good buying opportunity in RTY_F (Russell Futures) and members who bought in the blue box are already enjoying a risk-free position. Our members know Index futures is in an Elliott wave impulse structure since March 2020 low with wave ((5)) in progress. Within this wave ((5)), it ended a minor wave 2 on September 20, 2021, and a Minute degree wave ((ii)) on October 1, 2021. It ended wave (iii) of ((iii)) at 2460.80 on November 8, 2021, and started pulling back in wave (iv). Wave (iv) pullback unfolded as a double three Elliott wave structure and found buyers in the blue box as expected. In this technical blog, we’re going to take a quick look at the charts of Russell futures published in the member's area of the website and explain the Elliott Wave structure and trading strategy.

