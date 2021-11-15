2020 and 2021 North Carolina Emergency Management Association Annual Awards

Hartsville’s Carolina Pines hospital has named Toni Bradshaw its Manager of the Quarter. Bradshaw graduated from West Florence High School. She continued her education at MUSC in Charleston where she received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing in 2002. She began her career at Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center in March 2006 as a full time Registered Nurse in Labor and Delivery. In October 2020, Bradshaw took on a new role as Director of Labor and Delivery and has hit the job running to be a role model to all her staff, co-workers, and physicians. She has two children, ages 16 and 13. She and her husband have been married for 18 years. In her spare time, she likes to read and ride the riding lawn mower cutting grass. She enjoys spending time with her family. Bradshaw constantly rounds to make sure the units have adequate staff and equipment to do their jobs safely and care for our patients in a safe environment. She is willing to jump in to help with patient care when needed. She never hesitates to help. She encourages her staff to follow proper procedures and guidelines to make safety and quality of care their main focus. Bradshaw stepped into her current position without any hesitation and has excelled. She does her best to make sure that her staff have current policies and procedures in place. She has implemented a weekly “shout out” to nurses or staff who have gone above and beyond their duties to support other team members. She has also implemented supplying treat bags to be given to patients to improve patient satisfaction. This manager took an Initiative in requesting, obtaining, and filling FT and PRN positions for her department to meet the demands and keep the department running smoothly. She is a great communicator and leader. This manager is actively involved with the day-to-day operations of her department. She never hesitates to get on the floor when needed and help in any way that she can. She always puts in an effort to make sure the staff and patient’s needs are met. Carolina Pines is pleased to honor Bradshaw of Women and Children’s Services as Outstanding Manager for the 4th Quarter of 2021.

HARTSVILLE, SC ・ 8 DAYS AGO