As the committee in the Student Government Association, or SGA, responsible for improving the life of all students, Student Services has often been the driving force behind projects ranging from housing, dining, Husky cards and campus medical and mental health services. Now, the Student Services committee members have also recently started an open and consistent dialogue with the Northeastern University Police Department, or NUPD through conversations and open senate meetings available to the student body.

BOSTON, MA ・ 10 DAYS AGO