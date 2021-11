Architects, not architecture (AnA), the platform that invites well-known architects to talk about themselves, rather than their work, is celebrating its fifth anniversary with a ‘virtual world tour’. with this series, AnA brings the architectural community closer together by taking participants on a tour around the globe to visit selected cities and virtually meet some of their most relevant architects. after virtually visiting brazil to check in with marcio kogan and christiane muniz, AnA heads to japan to hear from renowned japanese architect toyo ito.

