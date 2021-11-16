ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cam Heyward Hosts Fundraiser Event In Strip District

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Steelers defensive lineman Cam Heyward turned back the clock for a fundraiser in the Strip District...

chatsports.com

Tomlin: Cam Heyward A ‘Blueprint For Success’ For Young Players

Somehow, Pittsburgh Steelers’ star defensive lineman Cameron Heyward continues to defy Father Time. Granted, Heyward isn’t “old” at just 32 years of age, but he’s getting up there in age and experience in the NFL and somehow — inexplicably — continues to get better and better. For a guy who was a first-round draft pick in 2011 and has played more than 14,000 snaps, one would think the All-Pro defensive lineman would start to regress at some point?
NFL
steelersnow.com

Warren Sapp Takes Shots at Steelers DE Cam Heyward

It is unclear what Warren Sapp’s problem with Cam Heyward is, but the Hall of Famer used an innocuous Sunday Night Football promo as an opportunity to take a shot at the Steelers defensive end. Late Sunday night, Sapp tweeted a picture of NBC’s Steelers-Chargers promo with a strangely disrespectful...
NFL
chatsports.com

Film Room: Cam Heyward’s Effort Saves A TD (And Maybe The Game)

Cam Heyward can do it all. Play the run, rush the passer, bat down and now, based on the last two years, intercept the football. All while being a team captain and leader in that locker room. But to me, perhaps his most impressive trait is the fanatical effort he plays with. Chasing the ball hard down-to-down across the field in an attempt to make the play.
NFL
Ryan Mason
Steelers Depot

QB Contain An Issue Against Bears, Says Cam Heyward

Quarterback contain won’t be a primary concern against Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions but it was an issue in Monday’s win over the Chicago Bears. And considering the mobile QBs left on the schedule – Baker Mayfield, Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson (twice) – it’s something Cam Heyward knows the Steelers’ defense must clean up.
NFL
Yardbarker

Cam Heyward Responds to Warren Sapp Calling Him Out

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive captain Cam Heyward says there's no relationship between him and Pro Football Hall of Famer Warren Sapp, and that he did not see the social media comment coming. Earlier in the week, Sapp tweeted out a photo of the Week 11 Sunday Night Football advertisement featuring a...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

NFL defends decision not to eject Cam Heyward for punch

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Cam Heyward appeared to get away with punching Justin Herbert on Sunday night, and the officiating crew has faced some criticism for letting it slide. Apparently they did not feel the act was malicious enough, but the Los Angeles Chargers strongly disagree. With L.A. leading 27-20...
NFL
AllSteelers

Cam Heyward Calls Mike Tomlin 'Great Dad' in Hall of Fame Rant

PITTSBURGH -- Is Mike Tomlin a Hall of Famer? According to Pittsburgh Steelers defensive captain Cam Heyward, "duh." The defensive tackle was asked what he appreciates most about Tomlin, who became the youngest coach to win 150 games last week, and the response was pretty much everything. "He challenges his...
NFL
#The Strip#American Football#Kdka#Coop De Ville
chatsports.com

Isaiah Buggs Must Find Consistency, Says Cam Heyward

If there’s any one player who sums up the Pittsburgh Steelers’ defense, and maybe their whole team, it’s nose tackle Isaiah Buggs. One play, everything comes together and looks good. The next, it falls apart. Buggs is a talented interior linemen but his inconsistency has always been the most troubling part of his game. Speaking with reporters Thursday, Cam Heyward said becoming the same talented player down-to-down is the key for Buggs.
NFL
Audacy

Does Warren Sapp really not know who Cam Heyward is?

An odd tweet from Hall of Fame defensive tackle Warren Sapp seemed to suggest that he simply doesn’t know who Cam Heyward is, asking who No. 97 was in a promo for Week 11’s “Sunday Night Football” matchup between the Steelers and Chargers.
NFL
Steelers Depot

Mike Tomlin Not Surprised By Cam Heyward’s Dominant Performance: ‘Cam Is Cam’

It shouldn’t be a surprise anymore the effort and impact that one Cameron Heyward has on a game for the Pittsburgh Steelers. it’s certainly not that way anymore for Steelers’ head coach Mike Tomlin, who stated that “Cam is Cam” after the 41-37 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in which Heyward made a touchdown-saving tackle on a long Justin Herbert scramble and then batted a pass in the air that Cameron Sutton intercepted, helping the Steelers get back into the shootout on Sunday Night Football at Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles.
NFL
Steelers Depot

Steelers’ Inability To ‘Get Off Blocks’ A Big Reason Lions Were Able Run Successfully, According to Cam Heyward

Coming into Sunday’s matchup at Heinz Field, the winless Detroit Lions were one of the low-end rushing attacks in football despite having a very talented backfield featuring Jamaal Williams, DeAndre Swift and emerging rookie Jermar Jefferson, ranking 22nd in successful run rate (44%) and 28th in offensive run game DVOA, per Football Outsiders.
NFL
Yardbarker

Someone Should've Told Cam Heyward the Penguins Were Up for Sale

In somewhat shocking news, the Pittsburgh Penguins are reportedly being sold to the Fenway Sports Group, a Boston company who also owns the Red Sox. Pittsburgh Steelers captain Cam Heyward said he was "surprised" by the news of the Penguins, who have won the Stanley Cup twice during his time in the city.
NHL
CBS Pittsburgh

Cam Heyward Hosts Fifth Annual Holiday Meal Distribution At Heinz Field

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Cam Heyward is looked at as a leader on the football field each Sunday when the Steelers take the field. The defensive lineman doesn’t just provide leadership on the field, but off the field, as well. Wednesday was Heyward’s annual holiday meal distribution at Heinz Field. Turkeys, sides, and fresh produce were given away to 200 families. Heyward said there are still a lot of families struggling as the pandemic drags on. “Definitely a lot of need, whether it was during the summer in the middle of the pandemic and now, as well,” Heyward said. “We have a big call to give back and I want to make sure I take part.” Several of Heyward’s teammates were on hand to help load the meals into cars.
PITTSBURGH, PA
behindthesteelcurtain.com

Cam Heyward knows others will have to step up, the question is who?

The Pittsburgh Steelers will likely be without an All-Pro on the defensive side of the ball when they travel to play the Los Angeles Rams in Week 11 on Sunday Night Football. To be exact, there is a chance they are without two All-Pro defenders in prime time. With safety Minkah Fitzpatrick on the Reserve/COVID-19 List, and T.J. Watt hampered by a hip/knee injury, the defense will rely on others to step up.
NFL
Steelers Depot

Cam Heyward Explains How Steelers Can Improve Their Tackling

Blocking and tackling. That’s fundamental football. Pittsburgh certainly didn’t do enough of the latter in Sunday’s tie against the Detroit Lions. Thursday, Cam Heyward explained how to clean it up, speaking with reporters before practice. “Not dropping our heads, running through tackles, taking better angles, run to the ball,” he...
NFL
chatsports.com

Cam Heyward’s personal foul vs. the Chargers being reviewed for a potential fine

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ dramatic comeback fell short vs. the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11 on Sunday Night Football, and the myriad of story lines which came out of the game seemed endless. One of those story lines was the awkward exchange between Cam Heyward and Justin Herbert after Heyward...
NFL
Steelers Depot

Film Room: Cam Heyward Displays Relentless Motor In Loss To Chargers Sunday Night

The Pittsburgh Steelers nearly pulled off the comeback of the year against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday night, falling short in a barnburner of a game by a score of 41-37. In a game where there was hardly any defense to be seen on both sides, DT Cam Heyward rose to the occasion as the lone star play on the defensive side of the ball available for Pittsburgh with T.J. Watt, Minkah Fitzpatrick, and Joe Haden all ruled out prior to the game. Heyward is known for being the emotional leader of the team and his play stood out in a big way in this contest, displaying the fight and relentless effort to keep Pittsburgh in this game despite the low chances at a comeback.
NFL
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Mark Madden: Steelers should follow lead of Cam Heyward, Ben Roethlisberger

Refreshing sports notes are the Thanksgiving dinner of journalism: Something for everybody, and a lot of it. Dig in!. • Cam Heyward and Ben Roethlisberger were the primary factors in the Steelers rallying to almost win Sunday at Los Angeles. They’re focused professionals and real Steelers. Heyward was double-teamed all night and kept going ‘til he made plays. Roethlisberger’s stats (28 for 44, 273 passing yards, three touchdowns, zero picks) speak for themselves, and he never says die. Heyward and Roethlisberger are big-time leaders on a team that could use more followers.
