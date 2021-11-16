ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

Defence stocks lead Shanghai shares lower after Biden-Xi meeting

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago

SHANGHAI, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Shanghai stocks closed lower on Tuesday, with defence stocks leading the losses, as markets reversed morning session’s gains from upbeat signs positive signs in talks between U.S. President Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

The blue-chip CSI300 index was unchanged at 4,883.32, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.3% to 3,521.79 points.

** U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping stressed their responsibility to the world to avoid conflict as the heads of the two top global economies gathered for hours of talks on Monday.

** Investors had expected the summit to help stabilize China-U.S. ties by opening negotiations over the conflicting areas.

** The defence sub-index dropped 3.9% amid easing tensions between U.S. and China in the meeting.

** Consumer staples gained 1.6%, with liquor makers surging nearly 4%. Healthcare shares went up 2.7%.

** Several Chinese food companies have increased the prices of their products since last month due to rising raw material and transportation costs.

** Haitong Securities said PPI may have already peaked and could fall in the fourth quarter, which would reduce the cost pressure for companies and bring more opportunities in the consumer sector.

** On the second trading day of the new Beijing Stock Exchange, only 7 shares of the first batch of 81 companies went up. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; editing by Uttaresh.V)

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

US warship transits Taiwan Strait after Biden-Xi summit

A US warship sailed through the strait separating Taiwan and China on Tuesday, the navy said, the first such passage since leaders from the two rival superpowers held a video summit. US warships periodically conduct freedom of navigation sailings through the strait, often triggering angry responses from Beijing, which claims Taiwan and the surrounding waters as its own territory. 
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Xi Jinping
Reuters

Biden administration invites Taiwan to its Summit for Democracy

WASHINGTON, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The Biden administration has invited Taiwan to its "Summit for Democracy" next month, according to a list of participants published on Tuesday, a move likely to infuriate China, which views the democratically governed island as its territory. The first-of-its-kind gathering is a test of President...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stocks#Defence#Chinese#Csi300#Shanghai Composite Index#Healthcare#Haitong Securities#Beijing Stock Exchange#Shanghai Newsroom#Uttaresh
TheConversationAU

Little red children and 'Grandpa Xi': China's school textbooks reflect the rise of Xi Jinping's personality cult

When students in China returned to classrooms in September 2021, they were provided with a new series of textbooks outlining China’s president Xi Jinping, or “Grandpa Xi’s”, political philosophy. Each textbook on “Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for the New Era”, as Xi’s political philosophy is officially called, is tailored to students at primary, secondary, and tertiary levels. “Xi Jinping Thought” was enshrined into the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) Constitution in 2017. Although the main stated aims are to remain committed to reform and build a “moderately prosperous society”, the realities of this political philosophy has been a...
CHINA
Reuters

Nikkei slips as growth stocks unsettled by Fed outlook

TOKYO, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei fell on Wednesday, as growth-oriented stocks took a beating from worries the U.S. Federal Reserve might speed up policy tightening to cope with the rising spectre of inflation. U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday nominated Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell for a second...
STOCKS
Reuters

China coking coal futures leap on demand optimism

BEIJING, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Chinese coking coal futures surged more than 8% on Wednesday, boosted by improving sentiment in the property market and expectations of higher steelmaking demand at mills, although analysts are flagging risks on weak fundamentals. Financial regulators have told some banks to issue more loans to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
China
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Reuters

U.S. to announce oil release as soon as Tuesday -Bloomberg

WASHINGTON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden is preparing to announce the release of oil from the nation’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve in concert with several other countries as soon as Tuesday, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing multiple unnamed sources. The Biden administration has asked a wide range of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Stocks open higher as Biden renominates Powell as Fed chief

Stocks started a holiday-shortened week on a positive note Monday as President Joe Biden announced he would nominate Jerome Powell to serve a second term as Federal Reserve chairman. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose around 87 points, or 0.2%, to 35,689, while the S&P 500 rose 0.4% to 4,718.93 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.5% to 16,140.15.
STOCKS
Reuters

Metaverse shares and property developers lead China stocks lower

SHANGHAI, Nov 18 (Reuters) - China stocks closed lower on Thursday, led by metaverse-related shares as the state media flagged risks, while real estate developers fell amid liquidity woes. ** The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 1.0%, to 4,837.62, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.5% to 3,520.71 points. ** Media...
ECONOMY
KRMG

Asian shares mostly decline after US stocks shuffle lower

NEW YORK — (AP) — Asian shares mostly declined Thursday after stock indexes shuffled lower on Wall Street. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 dipped 0.7% to 29,490.53 in early trading. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 edged up 0.2% to 7,381.40, while South Korea's Kospi slipped 0.6% to 2,944.52. Hong Kong's Hang Seng dropped 1.7% to 25,227.83. The Shanghai Composite shed 0.5% to 3,520.77.
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

231K+
Followers
243K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy