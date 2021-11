November 15, 2021 - The Zillow Group, the real estate firm known for estimating house values, has notified the state it plans to lay off 17 employees in Tampa. "This action is due to the elimination of the Zillow Offers business," wrote People Operations Manager Emily Merritt. The notice follows the news of Zillow executives stating the firm would exit the business of buying and selling houses due to massive financial losses and that it would let go about nearly 25% of its employees. The layoffs of the 17 employees will start on Jan. 3 and will "wind down over the course of 2022." The 17 affected employees are renovation estimators and evaluators, according to the notice.

