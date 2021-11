There were seventy-some-thousand people thinking it, murmuring it under their breath, expecting it. Javonte Williams was going to get the ball. He should. He would. He had to. And why wouldn’t he? On the day he was averaging six yards per carry. On the season he’d averaged five. He leads the entire NFL in yards after contact. He’s a human bowling ball. And all the Broncos needed was one-stinkin’ yard.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO