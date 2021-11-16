ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Rip Current Statement issued for Northwest by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-11-16 03:48:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-11-17 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Coastal Del Norte, Southeastern Mendocino Interior by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 02:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-24 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Coastal Del Norte; Southeastern Mendocino Interior; Southern Lake County; Southwestern Humboldt; Southwestern Mendocino Interior FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Coastal Del Norte, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Southwestern Humboldt, Southwestern Mendocino Interior and Southern Lake Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Del Norte Interior, Northern Humboldt Interior by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 02:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-24 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them indoors. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Del Norte Interior; Northern Humboldt Interior; Southern Humboldt Interior FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected. * WHERE...Del Norte Interior, Northern Humboldt Interior and Southern Humboldt Interior Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Highlands, Chuska Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 15:54:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-24 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Highlands; Chuska Mountains; East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Eastern Lincoln County; Espanola Valley; Estancia Valley; Far Northeast Highlands; Far Northwest Highlands; Glorieta Mesa Including Glorieta Pass; Jemez Mountains; Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass; Northeast Highlands; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Northwest Highlands; Northwest Plateau; San Agustin Plains and Adjacent Lowlands; San Francisco River Valley; Sandia, Manzano Mountains Including Edgewood; Santa Fe Metro Area; South Central Highlands; South Central Mountains; Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Southwest Chaves County; Southwest Mountains; Tusas Mountains Including Chama; Upper Rio Grande Valley; Upper Tularosa Valley; West Central Highlands; West Central Mountains; West Central Plateau LIGHT TO OCCASIONALLY MODERATE SNOWFALL EXPECTED FOR THE MOUNTAINS OF NORTHERN AND WESTERN NEW MEXICO THIS EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT An upper level disturbance will continue moving into northern New Mexico tonight. Light to occasionally moderate snow showers will expand across the high terrain of western, northern and some central areas of the state, and periods of accumulation will continue tonight into Wednesday and Wednesday night. Snow showers will subside Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Snowfall amounts will be greatest in the high elevations above 9,000 feet in northern New Mexico where up to 3 to 5 inches of fresh accumulation are expected. Other high terrain areas between 7,000 and 9,000 feet within northern, western and central New Mexico should generally only see a dusting to an inch or two of accumulation. After such a prolonged dry spell, residents and travelers are reminded to make preparations and exercise caution as this weather system approaches. High elevation roads and mountain passes could turn slick as roads become snow packed, and visibility may be reduced during heavier snow showers tonight through Wednesday night. Stay updated with the latest forecasts at weather.gov/abq or via your preferred media source.
APACHE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Glacier Bay by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 00:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-24 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Glacier Bay WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON AKST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Glacier Bay. * WHEN...From midnight Tuesday night to noon AKST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact holiday travel. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heaviest snow rates will occur Wednesday morning. Increasing temperatures will bring a mix of snow and rain then a change over to rain during the day Wednesday.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rip Currents#Northwest#The High Surf Advisory#The High Rip Current Risk
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for West Glacier Region by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 16:57:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-24 10:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: West Glacier Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Bad Rock Canyon, Essex, Highway 83 Bigfork to Swan Lake, Marias Pass, and Polebridge. * WHEN...From 5 AM Tuesday to 10 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for West Glacier Region by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 19:49:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-24 10:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: West Glacier Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Bad Rock Canyon, Essex, Highway 83 Bigfork to Swan Lake, Marias Pass, and Polebridge. * WHEN...From 5 AM Tuesday to 10 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northwest Blue Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 15:34:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-23 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northwest Blue Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...In Washington, Northwest Blue Mountains. In Oregon, Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Mendocino Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 02:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-24 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Mendocino Coast FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Mendocino Coast County. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Surfing
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Ventura County Coastal Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 06:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-25 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Ventura County Coastal Valleys; Ventura County Interior Valleys WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM WEDNESDAY TO 6 PM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Ventura County Interior Valleys and Ventura County Coastal Valleys. * WHEN...From 6 AM Wednesday to 6 PM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 13:39:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-24 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 9 inches with greatest accumulations out the road and in the Mendenhall Valley. * WHERE...Juneau Borough. * WHEN...Until noon AKST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact holiday travel. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Amounts initially will be highly variable due to heavier showers passing across the area. Rates of 1 inch in 3 hours are occurring this afternoon. Snow will persist through Wednesday morning. Increasing temperatures will bring a mix of snow and rain then a change over to rain during the day Wednesday.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Del Norte Interior, Northern Humboldt Interior by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 02:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-24 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them indoors. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Del Norte Interior; Northern Humboldt Interior; Southern Humboldt Interior FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected. * WHERE...Del Norte Interior, Northern Humboldt Interior and Southern Humboldt Interior Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northwest Blue Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 15:34:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-23 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northwest Blue Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...In Washington, Northwest Blue Mountains. In Oregon, Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Clarita Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 06:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-25 03:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Santa Clarita Valley WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM WEDNESDAY TO 3 AM PST THURSDAY HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, northeast winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. For the High Wind Watch, northeast winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Santa Clarita Valley. * WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, from 6 AM Wednesday to 3 AM PST Thursday. For the High Wind Watch, from late Wednesday night through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for East Bay Interior Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 03:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-24 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: East Bay Interior Valleys; Mountains Of San Benito County And Interior Monterey County Including Pinnacles National Park; Southern Salinas Valley, Arroyo Seco and Lake San Antonio FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Overnight low temperatures for the interior valleys will be in low to mid 30s tonight and will result in frost formation. * WHERE...East Bay Interior Valleys, Southern Salinas Valley/Arroyo Seco and Lake San Antonio and Mountains Of San Benito County and Interior Monterey County Including Pinnacles National Park. * WHEN...Several hours of temperatures at freezing are expected early Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. ED
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 02:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-24 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost can damage sensitive plants and harm pets if left unprotected.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 16:48:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-23 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON Wind gusts have remained below warning levels the past several hours and are expected to continue to decrease. The Arlington area could still see wind gusts to 50 mph through the evening. But warning level wind gusts are no longer expected.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Palm Beach County by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 20:51:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-25 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Palm Beach County HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Palm Beach County. * WHEN...Through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Clearwater Mountains, Southern Clearwater Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 19:49:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-24 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northern Clearwater Mountains; Southern Clearwater Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Patchy freezing rain possible in the lower elevations. * WHERE...Elk River, Highway 11 Pierce to Headquarters, Pierce, Dixie, Elk City, and Highway 12 Lowell to Lolo Pass. * WHEN...From 4 AM Tuesday to 4 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
CLEARWATER COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 15:34:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-23 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...In Washington, Northwest Blue Mountains. In Oregon, Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Chouteau, Fergus, Judith Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-25 05:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-23 19:15:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Chouteau; Fergus; Judith Basin A band of rain and snow will bring a quick slushy accumulation of snow this evening A band of rain and snow pushing through North-Central Montana this evening will bring a quick round of snowfall to the area. While precipitation may briefly start out as rainfall, any rain will quickly turn to snow, resulting in poor visibility and a slushy coating of snow on the roads. If you are traveling this evening, be alert for quick changes in visibility and road conditions.
CHOUTEAU COUNTY, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy