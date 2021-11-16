ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

High Surf Advisory issued for Culebra, North Central, Northeast by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-11-16 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-11-16 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Northern Humboldt Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 02:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-24 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them indoors. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Northern Humboldt Coast FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 32 expected. * WHERE...Northern Humboldt Coast County. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Coastal Del Norte, Southeastern Mendocino Interior by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 02:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-24 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Coastal Del Norte; Southeastern Mendocino Interior; Southern Lake County; Southwestern Humboldt; Southwestern Mendocino Interior FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Coastal Del Norte, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Southwestern Humboldt, Southwestern Mendocino Interior and Southern Lake Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Northern Humboldt Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 02:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-24 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them indoors. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Northern Humboldt Coast FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 32 expected. * WHERE...Northern Humboldt Coast County. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Central Interior by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 11:44:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-24 09:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Interior WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM AKST WEDNESDAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. Expect wind chills as cold as 45 below zero. * WHERE...Summits along the Elliot Highway. * WHEN....Now to 9 AM Wednesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing snow may cause reduced visibility at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken.
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 02:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-24 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost can damage sensitive plants and harm pets if left unprotected.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Mendocino Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 02:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-24 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Mendocino Coast FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Mendocino Coast County. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Del Norte Interior, Northern Humboldt Interior by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 02:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-24 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them indoors. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Del Norte Interior; Northern Humboldt Interior; Southern Humboldt Interior FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected. * WHERE...Del Norte Interior, Northern Humboldt Interior and Southern Humboldt Interior Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Orofino, Grangeville Region by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 16:57:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-23 20:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Orofino, Grangeville Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Patchy freezing rain is possible. * WHERE...Camas Prairie, Grangeville and vicinity, and Greer Grade. * WHEN...Until 7 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
CLEARWATER COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Orofino, Grangeville Region by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 16:57:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-23 20:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Orofino, Grangeville Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Patchy freezing rain is possible. * WHERE...Camas Prairie, Grangeville and vicinity, and Greer Grade. * WHEN...Until 7 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
CLEARWATER COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Missoula, Bitterroot Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 19:49:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-23 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Missoula, Bitterroot Valleys WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys. * WHEN...Until 11 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Clearwater Mountains, Southern Clearwater Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 19:49:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-24 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northern Clearwater Mountains; Southern Clearwater Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Patchy freezing rain possible in the lower elevations. * WHERE...Elk River, Highway 11 Pierce to Headquarters, Pierce, Dixie, Elk City, and Highway 12 Lowell to Lolo Pass. * WHEN...From 4 AM Tuesday to 4 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
CLEARWATER COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Ventura County Coastal Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 06:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-25 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Ventura County Coastal Valleys; Ventura County Interior Valleys WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM WEDNESDAY TO 6 PM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Ventura County Interior Valleys and Ventura County Coastal Valleys. * WHEN...From 6 AM Wednesday to 6 PM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-25 03:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-25 15:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 3 PM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected below passes and canyons from Malibu to the Hollywood Hills. * WHERE...Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 3 PM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Glacier Bay by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 00:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-24 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Glacier Bay WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON AKST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Glacier Bay. * WHEN...From midnight Tuesday night to noon AKST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact holiday travel. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heaviest snow rates will occur Wednesday morning. Increasing temperatures will bring a mix of snow and rain then a change over to rain during the day Wednesday.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Ventura County Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-25 03:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-25 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Ventura County Coast WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Ventura County Coast. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 6 PM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Del Norte Interior, Northern Humboldt Interior by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 02:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-24 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them indoors. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Del Norte Interior; Northern Humboldt Interior; Southern Humboldt Interior FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected. * WHERE...Del Norte Interior, Northern Humboldt Interior and Southern Humboldt Interior Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northwest Blue Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 15:34:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-23 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northwest Blue Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...In Washington, Northwest Blue Mountains. In Oregon, Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Clarita Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 06:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-25 03:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Santa Clarita Valley WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM WEDNESDAY TO 3 AM PST THURSDAY HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, northeast winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. For the High Wind Watch, northeast winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Santa Clarita Valley. * WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, from 6 AM Wednesday to 3 AM PST Thursday. For the High Wind Watch, from late Wednesday night through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for West Glacier Region by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 19:49:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-24 10:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: West Glacier Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Bad Rock Canyon, Essex, Highway 83 Bigfork to Swan Lake, Marias Pass, and Polebridge. * WHEN...From 5 AM Tuesday to 10 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

