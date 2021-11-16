ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Rip Current Statement issued for St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-11-17 15:56:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-11-18 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in...

alerts.weather.gov

Related
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Northern Humboldt Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 02:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-24 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them indoors. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Northern Humboldt Coast FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 32 expected. * WHERE...Northern Humboldt Coast County. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Chouteau, Fergus, Judith Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-25 05:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-23 19:15:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Chouteau; Fergus; Judith Basin A band of rain and snow will bring a quick slushy accumulation of snow this evening A band of rain and snow pushing through North-Central Montana this evening will bring a quick round of snowfall to the area. While precipitation may briefly start out as rainfall, any rain will quickly turn to snow, resulting in poor visibility and a slushy coating of snow on the roads. If you are traveling this evening, be alert for quick changes in visibility and road conditions.
CHOUTEAU COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Palm Beach County by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 20:51:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-25 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Palm Beach County HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Palm Beach County. * WHEN...Through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-25 03:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-25 15:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 3 PM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected below passes and canyons from Malibu to the Hollywood Hills. * WHERE...Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 3 PM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 06:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-25 03:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range; Ventura County Mountains WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM WEDNESDAY TO 3 AM PST THURSDAY HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. For the High Wind Watch, northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible. * WHERE...Ventura County Mountains and Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range. * WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, from 6 AM Wednesday to 3 AM PST Thursday. For the High Wind Watch, from late Wednesday night through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 06:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-25 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM WEDNESDAY TO 6 PM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...San Fernando Valley. * WHEN...From 6 AM Wednesday to 6 PM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Del Norte Interior, Northern Humboldt Interior by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 02:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-24 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them indoors. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Del Norte Interior; Northern Humboldt Interior; Southern Humboldt Interior FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected. * WHERE...Del Norte Interior, Northern Humboldt Interior and Southern Humboldt Interior Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Absaroka Mountains, Wind River Mountains East by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 14:53:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-23 15:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Absaroka Mountains; Wind River Mountains East HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 3 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON The high wind warning for the Absaroka Mountains and east side of the Wind River Mountains is being allowed to expire this afternoon. Winds have decreased today with gusts between 30 and 45 mph, but were higher earlier with gusts between 65 to 70 mph in some locations. A storm system will be moving through the area tonight, bringing more gusty wind and some snow.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 13:39:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-24 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 9 inches with greatest accumulations out the road and in the Mendenhall Valley. * WHERE...Juneau Borough. * WHEN...Until noon AKST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact holiday travel. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Amounts initially will be highly variable due to heavier showers passing across the area. Rates of 1 inch in 3 hours are occurring this afternoon. Snow will persist through Wednesday morning. Increasing temperatures will bring a mix of snow and rain then a change over to rain during the day Wednesday.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Central and Southeast Phillips, Central and Southern Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 20:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-24 08:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Central and Southeast Phillips; Central and Southern Valley; Garfield; McCone; Petroleum LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MST WEDNESDAY FOR FORT PECK LAKE * WHAT...North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 25 mph expected. * WHERE...Fort Peck Lake. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 8 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
FERGUS COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Ventura County Coastal Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 06:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-25 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Ventura County Coastal Valleys; Ventura County Interior Valleys WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM WEDNESDAY TO 6 PM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Ventura County Interior Valleys and Ventura County Coastal Valleys. * WHEN...From 6 AM Wednesday to 6 PM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Missoula, Bitterroot Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 19:49:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-23 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Missoula, Bitterroot Valleys WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys. * WHEN...Until 11 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Miami Dade County by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 02:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-25 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Broward County; Coastal Miami Dade County HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM EST WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Coastal Broward and Coastal Miami-Dade Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM EST Wednesday through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Mendocino Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 02:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-24 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Mendocino Coast FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Mendocino Coast County. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for West Glacier Region by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 16:57:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-24 10:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: West Glacier Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Bad Rock Canyon, Essex, Highway 83 Bigfork to Swan Lake, Marias Pass, and Polebridge. * WHEN...From 5 AM Tuesday to 10 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Coastal Del Norte, Southeastern Mendocino Interior by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 02:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-24 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Coastal Del Norte; Southeastern Mendocino Interior; Southern Lake County; Southwestern Humboldt; Southwestern Mendocino Interior FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Coastal Del Norte, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Southwestern Humboldt, Southwestern Mendocino Interior and Southern Lake Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Glacier Bay by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 00:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-24 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Glacier Bay WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON AKST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Glacier Bay. * WHEN...From midnight Tuesday night to noon AKST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact holiday travel. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heaviest snow rates will occur Wednesday morning. Increasing temperatures will bring a mix of snow and rain then a change over to rain during the day Wednesday.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 02:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-24 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost can damage sensitive plants and harm pets if left unprotected.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Clearwater Mountains, Southern Clearwater Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 19:49:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-24 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northern Clearwater Mountains; Southern Clearwater Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Patchy freezing rain possible in the lower elevations. * WHERE...Elk River, Highway 11 Pierce to Headquarters, Pierce, Dixie, Elk City, and Highway 12 Lowell to Lolo Pass. * WHEN...From 4 AM Tuesday to 4 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
CLEARWATER COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 14:49:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-23 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR

