Rip Current Statement issued for San Juan and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 15:54:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-24 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Highlands; Chuska Mountains; East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Eastern Lincoln County; Espanola Valley; Estancia Valley; Far Northeast Highlands; Far Northwest Highlands; Glorieta Mesa Including Glorieta Pass; Jemez Mountains; Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass; Northeast Highlands; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Northwest Highlands; Northwest Plateau; San Agustin Plains and Adjacent Lowlands; San Francisco River Valley; Sandia, Manzano Mountains Including Edgewood; Santa Fe Metro Area; South Central Highlands; South Central Mountains; Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Southwest Chaves County; Southwest Mountains; Tusas Mountains Including Chama; Upper Rio Grande Valley; Upper Tularosa Valley; West Central Highlands; West Central Mountains; West Central Plateau LIGHT TO OCCASIONALLY MODERATE SNOWFALL EXPECTED FOR THE MOUNTAINS OF NORTHERN AND WESTERN NEW MEXICO THIS EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT An upper level disturbance will continue moving into northern New Mexico tonight. Light to occasionally moderate snow showers will expand across the high terrain of western, northern and some central areas of the state, and periods of accumulation will continue tonight into Wednesday and Wednesday night. Snow showers will subside Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Snowfall amounts will be greatest in the high elevations above 9,000 feet in northern New Mexico where up to 3 to 5 inches of fresh accumulation are expected. Other high terrain areas between 7,000 and 9,000 feet within northern, western and central New Mexico should generally only see a dusting to an inch or two of accumulation. After such a prolonged dry spell, residents and travelers are reminded to make preparations and exercise caution as this weather system approaches. High elevation roads and mountain passes could turn slick as roads become snow packed, and visibility may be reduced during heavier snow showers tonight through Wednesday night. Stay updated with the latest forecasts at weather.gov/abq or via your preferred media source.

