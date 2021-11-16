ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Emirates says it could be listed in Dubai, CNBC Arabiya reports

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TG5wh_0cxzs0ZO00

CAIRO, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Emirates airline Chairman Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al-Maktoum said on Monday it was possible to list the state-linked carrier or its subsidiaries on the Dubai exchange, CNBC Arabiya TV reported.

He said such a decision would have to come from the Dubai Securities and Exchange Higher Committee chaired by Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai.

The Dubai government earlier this month announced that it plans to list 10 state-linked companies as part of a goal to boost stock market activity.

Emirates did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The listing plans are aimed at making Dubai a more competitive market compared with bigger bourses in Saudi Arabia and neighbouring Abu Dhabi that are attracting larger listings and strong liquidity.

Speculation over the potential listing of Emirates, Dubai's flagship carrier, has been going on for over a decade.

In 2007, al-Maktoum had said Emirates intended to go public. At the time, the airline's President Tim Clark said an IPO by the company should value it between $20 billion and $30 billion.

Emirates got a further 2.5 billion dirhams ($681 million) in state support in the first half of the year, the airline said earlier this month, as it announced first-half losses had halved.

The airline posted a loss of 5.8 billion dirhams ($1.6 billion) for the April-September period, down from a 12.6 billion-dirham loss it reported for the same period last year.

($1 = 3.6726 UAE dirham)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
simpleflying.com

Emirates Chairman Raises Possibility Of A Public Listing

The Chairman of state-owned Emirates sparked a ripple of interest this week after raising the possibility of selling shares in the Dubai-based airline. Emirates is one of many big assets now tightly held by the Government of Dubai via subsidiary companies. Emirates Chairman raises IPO subject at Dubai Air Show.
ECONOMY
abc17news.com

Emirates says IPO a possibility for famed long-haul carrier

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The president of long-haul carrier Emirates says that an initial public offering of stock in the Dubai-based airline could happen as the city-state tries to boost its local financial market. President Tim Clark also promised Tuesday at the Dubai Air Show that Emirates’ fleet of iconic double-decker jumbo jets would soon ply the skies again. Chicago-based manufacturer Boeing Co. meanwhile announced its first major sale at the Dubai Air Show, selling nearly $9 billion worth of 737 MAXs to India’s Akasa Air. European plane maker Airbus reached an agreement valued over $3.3 billion to sell 28 new aircraft to Kuwait’s Jazeera Airways.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnbc Arabiya#Ipo#Cnbc Arabiya Tv#Uae
simpleflying.com

Emirates To Start Selling Parts From Its 1st Airbus A380 In Dubai

Emirates has revealed that it will start taking pre-orders for upcycled parts of its first Airbus A380 at the upcoming Dubai Airshow. Last week the airline announced that it would be scrapping the first Airbus A380 that it took delivery of, with plans to upcycle aircraft parts, alongside recycling other components.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Reuters

Emirates gets more aid from Dubai as first half losses narrow

DUBAI, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Emirates got a further 2.5 billion dirhams ($ 681 million) in state support in the first half of the year, the airline said on Wednesday, as it announced first half losses had halved. It is the third time since the pandemic started that the Dubai...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Abu Dhabi
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
Place
Dubai
Country
Saudi Arabia
AFP

UK apology over Gulf War 'human shields' flight

The UK government on Tuesday apologised for not warning British Airways that Iraq was about to invade Kuwait before one of its flights was caught up in a hostage drama in 1990. "These records confirm British Airways was not warned about the invasion," the company said on Tuesday.
WORLD
Reuters

Singapore upgrades Q3 GDP, sees 2021 growth at top of forecast range

SINGAPORE, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Singapore’s economy expanded more than initially estimated in the third quarter from a year ago, official data showed on Wednesday, and the government forecast growth to come in at about 7% for the full year. Gross domestic product (GDP) grew 7.1% year-on-year in the third...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Singapore economy seen slowing next year after 7% expansion in 2021

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore’s economy is expected to grow about 7% in 2021, at the top of the official forecast range, and will expand at a slower pace next year as an uneven recovery continues across sectors, the government said on Wednesday. Gross domestic product (GDP) grew 7.1% year-on-year in...
ECONOMY
newschain

BA149 passenger: The Government is lying, I remember what I saw

A businessman who spent four-and-a-half months held hostage after his British Airways flight landed in Kuwait as it was being invaded by Iraq in 1990 has rejected the Government’s apology over the incident, saying: It’s a lie and a cover-up. Barry Manners was a 24-year-old businessman about to embark on...
ECONOMY
The Independent

China’s ‘secret’ UAE military facility sends message to nationalists at home

A Chinese military base in the Gulf has long been a nightmare scenario for many US officials who, for years, watched the growing ties between China and their Gulf allies with a wary eye.Now, their suspicions about China’s ambitions to establish a military footprint in the oil-rich region appear to have taken a step closer to becoming a reality.Satellite images emerged last week suggesting that China was building a multi-storey military facility in the UAE port of Khalifa. The UAE government appeared not to be aware of the building in the terminal which was built and operated by the Chinese...
POLITICS
mining.com

The $5 billion hoard of metal the world wants but can’t have

On an industrial park about an hour’s drive toward the South China Sea coast from Ho Chi Minh City sit giant mounds of raw metal shrouded in black tarpaulin. Stretching a kilometer in length, the much-coveted hoard could be worth about $5 billion at current prices. In the esoteric world...
INDUSTRY
Robb Report

Watch: Rolls-Royce’s Electric Airplane Is Now the World’s Fastest EV After Hitting 387 MPH

The world’s fastest electric vehicle has hit the skies. Rolls Royce’s all-electric aircraft, which has been christened the Spirit of Innovation, recently reached a breakneck top speed of 387.4 mph on a series of runs at the UK Ministry of Defence’s Boscombe Down testing facility in Wiltshire, England. The company says that makes the Spirit of Innovation the quickest EV in the world. During the runs, which took place on November 16, the battery-powered aircraft set three new world records, too, outperforming a Siemens electric plane that reached a top speed of 210 mph back in 2017. The Spirit of Innovation hit...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

British Army ‘will leave Canada for new base in the Middle East’

The British Army will leave Canada and set up a new training base in the Middle East as part of plans to modernise the armed forces, according to reports. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is expected to announce later this week that a new facility is being developed in Oman.At the moment the British Army Training Unit Suffield (Batus) is located in Alberta, western Canada and is home to more than 1,000 vehicles, including tanks and helicopters.The 2,700 kilometre-square base currently trains British soldiers in live firing exercises and is used by multiple different regiments, as reported by The Telegraph.It is...
MILITARY
Reuters

Japan to release 4.2 mln barrels of oil from reserves -Nikkei

TOKYO, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Japan will hold auctions for about 4.2 million barrels of oil out of its national stockpile after a United States announcement on a coordinated release of reserves among major economies to cool prices, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Wednesday. The auctions for the crude oil,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

231K+
Followers
243K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy