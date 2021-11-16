ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

3 Companies With Stellar Acquisition Records

By Demitri Kalogeropoulos, Trevor Jennewine, and Zane Fracek
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b5soL_0cxzrwH800

Effective capital allocation is a critical skill for any management team. But how can an investor judge a company's ability in this area?

In this video clip from "The 5," recorded on Nov. 9, Fool.com contributors Trevor Jennewine, Zane Fracek, and Demitri Kalogeropoulos discuss how Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ), Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC), and Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) have made strong acquisition moves in recent years.

Trevor Jennewine: Let's talk about spin-offs and mergers and acquisitions. When you think about those types of deals that have taken place over the last few years, name one that stands out and you can be for good reasons or bad reasons and discuss the deal and the impact it had. Demitri, let's start with you.

Demitri Kalogeropoulos: Let me share my screen for a second. That's a cool question. The one that jumped into my head when I was thinking about this as a game-changing acquisition was 2012 purchase, and that accompany calling the Constellation Brands and the ticker symbol is STZ, and you might be aware of them. They sell alcoholic beverages and beers.

Let's see if I can get this up. But what we've got here is the operating margin. Since that purchase in 2013, they spent about thee billion dollars buying the US rights to Mexican imported beers from Anheuser-Busch, which is Corona, Modelo, and Pacifico. Since then, as you saw their margins, they were primarily just a wine and spirits company before that, and around then I don't know if we're following alcoholic beverages, craft beers for really the thing that everyone was drinking.

But then that changed, and it all shifted the money went into these premium imports and Constellation Brands just had an amazing six or eight years following that. The company is still making really good bold purchases like that.

I'm impressed with the management, capital allocation skills. They've got a big ownership in Canopy Growth, the recreational marijuana market. They're really aiming to make a big push in that. They've been spending a lot of cash in upgrading their Mexican brewing network so that they can satisfy demand and get those margins continuing to go higher over time.

That's one stock I think that investors might want to keep on their watch list if they're looking for exposure to the alcoholic beverage industry, and if you like a management team that have a good track record for allocating capital.

Zane Fracek: Pivoting hard from alcoholic beverages to healthcare, in acquisition, I thought it was pretty interesting in the past year. Was the $18.5 billion acquisition of Livongo by Teladoc. This was August of last year of 2020. I think that helps them, helps Teladoc become the player to watch in healthcare in general, honestly.

I think we're going to be looking at a transformed healthcare landscape where it's going to include telehealth and wearables, so combining the two, I think just made sense and they were able to find a lot of synergies. Amazon and Apple have talked about competing in healthcare for a long time and both of those companies would pretty easily, I think, be able to do something like that, so it's good to see Teladoc making a strong move and trying to capture more market share.

They've a string of earnings misses recently until they beat expectations last quarter by 20%. But that said, I still think the merger made sense and they're doing pretty well. Most of that's from cross-selling. Basically, you're bringing people onto this platform, they have tens of millions of users, and a lot of them are going to have chronic diseases or things that need treated and Livongo is helping that.

They have a mental health product, they have a huge diabetes market, so bringing that in is really powerful for Teladoc. Their business model basically relies on access fees and visit fees. It boils down to meeting people on the platform, but I think they're growing. They maintained strong cash position since the acquisition, and there's still approaching profitability. Their Q3 sales grew 80% from 2020 and their organic revenue, this is excluding revenue from the acquisition was 32 percent in that time.

Management commented on this as well, saying that their recent access fee growth is from Livongo's direct-to-consumer mental health offering that I touched on, and they think synergies will be bringing together chronic disease treatments and the telehealth provider. Consumers are really needing the products and the telehealth visits, so being able to offer both and cross-sell is a main benefit. I think has treated them pretty well.

Jennewine: Thanks. I think that was a good move too for Teladoc. I think maybe Livongo's shareholders were a little disappointed to see the company disappeared. But I think it really reinforced Teladoc since the advantage in that virtual care market, like you said, and like you also touched on the synergies, they're rolling out their primary care offering.

I think they can refer patients into those chronic care programs. I think it makes a lot of sense, definitely see a bright future for that company.

One of the acquisitions that stands out in my mind, maybe a little bit less important than the two you guys talked about, but back in 2019, Roku acquired Data Zoo. Data Zoo was a demand side platform similar to The Trade Desk.

Essentially, it helps marketers and advertisers build targeted campaigns, measure the results, and optimize performance. This makes a lot of sense. Roku is the leading streaming platform in terms of CTV viewing time. The company had 31 percent market share in the third quarter of 2021.

The next closest competitor was Amazon with 17% market share, and so bringing Data Zoo into the full really helped Roku accelerate the growth of its digital ad business. The company rebranded as Roku OneView and integrated its own first-party data to help marketers reach the appropriate audience. OneView now reaches four out of five homes in the US, and that's across mobile desktop connected TVs.

I think Roku's seen a lot of benefit since the acquisition and I think that it's going to help them continue to monetize their ad supported service, the Roku channel. I think there's still a bright future for that company too.

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

Warren Buffett Won't Buy This Stock, but You Can

Global-e has a huge market opportunity in the business of facilitating international e-commerce. Global-e has only been public since May, but it is already demonstrating high growth. Global-e's stock is quite expensive at the moment. When Warren Buffett invests, people pay attention. His holding company, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B) owns shares...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Plug Power Stock Popped Again Tuesday

Shares of fuel cell pioneer Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) inched higher Tuesday morning, rising 2.2% through 9:50 a.m. ET after the company announced that it has completed its acquisition of new subsidiary Applied Cryo Technologies. So what. Plug announced it was buying Applied Cryo a little over a month ago. The...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

5 Biggest Takeaways From Lucid's Earnings Call

Lucid Group revealed its biggest plans and mission in its latest earnings conference call. From projected revenues to SUV Gravity timeline and big growth plans, Lucid has a lot to tell you. Ever since Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) started delivering its first car, Air Dream Edition that beat the longest-range Model...
BUSINESS
finextra.com

Nubank moves into e-commerce

Brazilian digital banking giant Nubank has teamed up with roster of retailers to add an e-commerce section to its app. At launch, the bank's tens of millions of customers in Brazil will be able to shop at retailers such AliExpress, Dafiti and Magalu through the app, with more partners in the pipeline.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mergers And Acquisitions#Alcoholic Beverages#Tdoc#The Constellation Brands#Mexican#Anheuser Busch#Pacifico#Canopy Growth
MarketWatch

Pure Storage stock heads to record after Q3 earnings, raised outlook

Shares of Pure Storage Inc. rallied 10% in the extended session Tuesday and headed to a record after the tech company reported fiscal third-quarter sales well above Wall Street expectations and raised its outlook, saying rising customer demand fueled its performance. Pure Storage said it lost $29 million, or 10 cents a share, in the quarter, compared with a loss of $74 million, or 28 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted for one-time items, the company earned 22 cents a share, beating expectations of 12 cents a share. Revenue rose 37% to $563 million and above FactSet consensus for $531 million. The company raised its fiscal-year 2022 revenue outlook to $2.1 billion. The stock ended the regular trading day down 0.7%.
STOCKS
aithority.com

Arlington Capital Partners’ Portfolio Company, Bluehalo, Announces The Acquisition Of Asymmetrik

Arlington Capital Partners announced that its portfolio company, BlueHalo, a leading provider of advanced engineering solutions and technology to the national security community, has acquired Asymmetrik Ltd. Founded in 2008, Asymmetrik is a leading developer of software solutions and technology tools used to enable the Intelligence Community’s (“IC”) most advanced...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Amazon
The Motley Fool

It's Not Too Late to Buy This Powerful Growth Stock

Even stocks that have already seen strong gains can offer massive upside to investors. Silvergate Capital has provided cryptocurrency customers with banking services for almost a decade. The bank has built multiple products to help cryptocurrency customers move money and post Bitcoin as collateral to obtain loans. When looking for...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Is Ericsson's $6.2 Billion Acquisition of Vonage a Smart Move?

At first sight, Ericsson's acquisition of Vonage seems odd given the limited synergies between both companies' businesses. Ericsson plans to develop an open platform to create an ecosystem of 5G solutions for enterprises. The European telecom vendor Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) announced this week an agreement to acquire the communications specialist Vonage...
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

SoFi's Least Profitable Division Might Be Its Most Important

SoFi's financial services division includes its cash management accounts, online brokerage, credit cards, and other products and services. The unit regularly delivers a contribution loss between $24 million and $40 million. However, the financial services division helps bring customers into the ecosystem who eventually purchase other SoFi products. If you...
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

Why Organigram Stock Lit Up Today

Investors seemed to be taking a "sell the rumor, buy the news" approach with Canadian cannabis company Organigram Holdings (NASDAQ:OGI) over the past couple of weeks. Its shares declined by 25% during the two weeks leading up to its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings report that came out Tuesday morning. But investors liked the news, and the stock popped by as much as 15% in early trading. As of 12:51 p.m. ET, Organigram shares had pulled back somewhat, but remained up by 10.7%.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Best Buy Stock Dropped Today

Shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) fell 12.3% on Tuesday after the consumer electronics company issued a tepid sales forecast for the all-important holiday shopping season. Best Buy's revenue rose less than 1% year over year to $11.9 billion in its fiscal 2022 third quarter. The retailer's domestic comparable store sales increased 2%, as it lapped the 22.6% comp growth Best Buy experienced during the prior-year period.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Medtronic PLC (MDT) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Ryan Weispfenning -- Vice President and Head-Investor Relations. Good morning, and welcome to Medtronic's Fiscal Year 2022 Second Quarter Earnings Video Webcast. I'm Ryan Weispfenning, Vice President and Head of Medtronic Investor Relations. Before we start the prepared remarks, I'll share a few details about today's webcast. Joining me are...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Motley Fool

4 Reasons Pfizer Is Now the Ultimate COVID-19 Growth Stock

Pfizer will be raking in billions from its coronavirus medicines for at least the next few years. No single competitor is as well positioned in the COVID market as Pfizer is. Ongoing research and development work will likely secure Pfizer's market share. Unless you've been living under several rocks, it...
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For November 22, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: A) to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $1.45 billion before the opening bell. Agilent shares rose 0.4% to $164.90 in after-hours trading. NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) shares...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Tanked 15.5% in the First Hour of Trading Today

So far Abercrombie & Fitch has managed to deal with rising costs and supply constraints. But investors seem to be worried that won't last. Shares of teen basics retailer Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) dropped 15.5% as soon as trading opened on Nov. 23. That decline was precipitated by the company's third-quarter earnings release, which hit the market before the open today. It was a mixed bag, with the real problem likely tied more to investor sentiment around a key headline-grabbing topic.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Urban Outfitters Stock Tanked 14.5% at the Open Today

Although the top line looked good, there were subtle underlying problems with Urban Outfitters' third-quarter results. Shares of basics retailer Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) fell sharply at the open of trading on Nov. 23, dropping as much as 14.5% in the first few minutes of trading. The relevant news here, however, was seemingly positive, as the company reported record sales and profits when it announced earnings after the close on Nov. 22.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
140K+
Followers
69K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy