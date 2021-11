Power has been drawn away from parliament during coronavirus and Brexit, with the government ruling “by diktat” at times, peers have warned.Reports by two cross-party House of Lords committees found that laws were being enacted without due scrutiny as ministers have made use of procedures which “effectively bypass parliament’s role in the legislative process”.The peers said the government’s power grab was enabled by a shift to using secondary legislation and other technical measures.Secondary legislation — powers afforded to ministers which require less input by MPs and peers about legal alterations — has been employed in the past few years to...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 3 HOURS AGO