EV Drivers Can Be Smug But Not Carefree

By Ray Magliozzi King Features Syndicate
Yankton Daily Press
 2 days ago

I want to know if I’m justified in feeling smug. I have a hybrid that has a full electric vehicle mode. When the light turns green and I tromp on the pedal, am I right that I’m not polluting the air like the guy in the next lane, nor abusing my...

www.yankton.net

Comments / 0

Shropshire Star

£1.9bn investment will bring 190,000 EV chargers to drivers without off-street parking

Connected Kerb also announced partnership with West Sussex County Council. An electric vehicle charging company has announced a massive rollout of roadside chargers designed to give drivers who couldn’t charge their EV at home more opportunities to top up their batteries. Connected Kerb says the £1.9 billion of investment will...
CARS
motoringresearch.com

Kia Soul EV review

The Soul EV combines an electric range of 280 miles with standout styling and boxy practicality. Oh, and that seven-year Kia warranty. Verdict: Kia’s funky electric car is well-equipped and offers a decent range. Petrolheads will often complain that electric cars have no soul. Kia begs to differ. The second-generation...
CARS
inputmag.com

Subaru's electric Solterra SUV can go places Tesla drivers only dream about

Subaru today unveiled its first all-electric vehicle, an SUV called the Solterra. The Solterra is built upon a platform developed in conjunction with Toyota over the last two years. It’s the same platform used by Toyota’s first electric vehicle, the bZ4X. We’re privy to the Solterra’s specs thanks to an...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#Hybrid Cars#Plug In Hybrid#Hybrid Vehicle#Ev#Volare
CAR AND DRIVER

2022 Porsche 718 Boxster/Cayman: Car and Driver 10Best

The Porsche 718's special gift is speed. The 718 looks fast and is fast. Blur-the-scenery fast. Effortlessly fast. Fast times two, actually, because the 718 line consists of fraternal mid-engine twins, the Boxster droptop and the fixed-top Cayman, both of which we honor here once again. Their performance heroics have been handed down through four generations; clearly, it's in their DNA, which seems to come from a place only the engineers in Zuffenhausen know about and have access to. In the 25 years since the Boxster went on sale in the U.S., it and the Cayman—which arrived from planet Porsche in the 2006 model year—have earned our 10Best award 23 times.
CARS
T3.com

I took a Kia electric car on a 2,000-mile road trip and here's what I learned

The all-American road trip is the last bastion of the internal combustion engine. While electric cars are seen as a valid solution for inner-city driving, taking one across the country is not something many would try, for two main reasons. First, there’s the range. Most electric vehicles give a range of figures of anywhere from 200 to 300 miles, and while that’s enough to get you between most cities in the UK, it won’t even get you out of most states in America. Then there’s the charging. Are there enough stations to keep your EV charged up on those longer journeys, or do you run out of options once you leave the safety of the city?
CARS
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cars
Tahlequah Daily Press

Drowsy drivers can be just as dangerous as drunks

Studies show sleep deprivation while driving has similarities to driving while under the influence of alcohol. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, there were 697 deaths due to crashes that occurred due to driving while drowsy in 2019. It’s Drowsy Driving Prevention Week, and Tahlequah Police Assistant Chief...
TAHLEQUAH, OK
Robb Report

An All-Electric Audi RS6 Avant Wagon Could Be Here by 2023

Audi’s coveted high-performance wagons aren’t going anywhere, even as it commits itself to an electric future. In fact, it sounds like they’re going to evolve right along with the brand. The German luxury marque is working on a battery-powered version of its most powerful wagon, the RS6 Avant, Autocar is reporting. The sporty EV won’t replace the internal combustion version of the beloved model outright; it’ll be a compliment to it. Although the marque has been quick to expand its lineup of fully electric sedans, crossovers and SUVs the last couple years, it currently offers only one battery-powered Audi Sports model—the RS...
CARS
CNET

Hyundai Seven electric SUV concept brings the future of Ioniq to LA

Hyundai's push into electromobility has brought about some of the coolest concept cars we've seen in years, whether it's the sharply angled 45 (that eventually became the Ioniq 5) or the smoothed-over Prophecy. Now, the Korean automaker has rolled into the 2021 LA Auto Show with something equally cool, but much larger.
CARS
Family Handyman

These 10 Cars Are Actually Worth More Used Than New

One post-pandemic surprise has been the spike in used car prices. In recent months, some used cars are even selling for more than when they were new!. Traditionally, economic uncertainty and less travel means less demand for cars. But surprisingly, many vehicles from the last few model years are selling at a premium compared to their original prices. Various factors have pushed used car prices into stratospheric heights, including:
BUYING CARS

