EV Drivers Can Be Smug But Not Carefree

The Porsche 718's special gift is speed. The 718 looks fast and is fast. Blur-the-scenery fast. Effortlessly fast. Fast times two, actually, because the 718 line consists of fraternal mid-engine twins, the Boxster droptop and the fixed-top Cayman, both of which we honor here once again. Their performance heroics have been handed down through four generations; clearly, it's in their DNA, which seems to come from a place only the engineers in Zuffenhausen know about and have access to. In the 25 years since the Boxster went on sale in the U.S., it and the Cayman—which arrived from planet Porsche in the 2006 model year—have earned our 10Best award 23 times.
