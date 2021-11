Can the season be salvaged for the New Orleans Pelicans?. In an almost infinite cycle of constant sadness, the New Orleans Pelicans are again at the bottom of the Western Conference. The Pelicans have started the season 1-7 and have one of the worst Defensive Ratings in the league (26th overall). While many might say things will trend upward after Zion returns, that doesn’t appear to be the case as Social Media is having fun with Zion’s weight gain.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO