While most of us know OnePlus as a company that makes flagship phones, the company did enter the budget & mid-range segment last year with its Nord series of smartphones. It all started with the launch of the OnePlus Nord last year, which was a mid-range 5G phone from the brand. And just when we thought OnePlus would not launch a phone cheaper than the Nord, we got two new smartphones named the Nord N10 5G & the Nord N100 5G, with the latter being the cheapest OnePlus phone ever at £179. This year as well, we got the OnePlus Nord CE & Nord N200 5G in June and then the OnePlus Nord 2 in July.

CELL PHONES ・ 7 DAYS AGO