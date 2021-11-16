ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monona, WI

Bird & Nature Adventure: Moves to Monona Senior Center "Skin & Skulls" is the Topic

monona.wi.us
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMadison FUN Bird and Nature Adventures . Naturalist...

www.monona.wi.us

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Austin Daily Herald

Birding expert presenting at Nature Center

The Jay C. Hormel Nature Center will be hosting “A Bird Banders Digest: Lessons from the Birds,” with Margaret Menzies at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 16, sponsored by Austin Audubon and the Friends of the Jay C. Hormel Nature Center. Menzies is a bird bander who describes banding as...
AUSTIN, MN
tourismnewslive.com

Nature trail bird watching begins at Corbett

Uttarakhand Forest Minister Harak Singh Rawat on Wednesday inaugurated a bird- watching facility at the Pakhro range of the Corbett Tiger Reserve. Speaking on the occasion Rawat said bird watching has been added to tourism in Uttarakhand for the first time. “There are around 500 bird species in Corbett. The...
ANIMALS
Toledo Blade

Wild Birds Unlimited brings people and nature together

All of us at Wild Birds Unlimited would like to say Happy Holidays to you and yours!. We’ve been your one-stop shop for all your backyard bird feeding needs and nature gift shop for 32 years!. The Toledo store opened in 1989 and our mission has never changed. Our slogan...
TOLEDO, OH
WRDW-TV

Boy Scout council moving to 26-acre ‘Adventure Center’

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) The Georgia-Carolina Council of the Boy Scouts of America will be moving to a 26-acre facility in Evans, the former Augusta Jewish Community Center. The property — to be operated as the GCC Adventure Center — was purchased by the Georgia-Carolina Nature and Adventure Center LLC, which has provided the Boy Scouts with a long-term charitable lease.
AUGUSTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Monona, WI
Lifestyle
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
City
Monona, WI
Local
Wisconsin Pets & Animals
City
Madison, WI
Hamptons.com

SOFO’s Nature & Bird Watching Cruise

Let’s venture by boat into the remote areas of Shinnecock Bay onboard Stony Brook University/Southampton’s 45-ft. research vessel, Peconic, and marvel at the wealth of migratory birds, waterfowl, and seals that inhabit the region at this time of year. We’ll cruise along areas of the salt marsh and sand flats that are not visible by land and hopefully witness the activities of a variety of wildlife. Bring binoculars and a light snack.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senior Center#Skulls#Skins#Birds#Adventure#Skins Skulls
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
Otis Adams

Man Finds Rock More Rare Than Gold

David Hole was wandering Regional Park in Australia with his metal detector back in 2015. With fingers crossed, rock hunters search the site of Australia's gold rush of the 1800's hoping those old miners missed a few nuggets.
olneyenterprise.com

Senior Cub Center Birthdays

Our friends over at the Olney Cub Center were raising the roof singing happy birthday to a couple of cubs. Left is Candy Calderon and Wade Fikes celebrating October Birthdays at the Cub Center. Honorable mentions go to Gerald Butler and Mary Ann Riggins who could not attend. Photo by Will Sadler.
OLNEY, TX
eastidahonews.com

Big birds moving through southeastern Idaho

Wednesday afternoon I watched as seven large flocks of Sandhill cranes dropped from high altitude to the agriculture fields at Camas National Wildlife Refuge. Three of the flocks had landed and were getting acquainted with the swans, Canada geese and the dabbling ducks already there when all heck broke loose.
IDAHO STATE
romulusgov.com

Romulus Senior Center Christmas Fundraiser

The Romulus Senior Center is having a Christmas Fundraiser. You can get a battery operated car for $50 (valued at over $100) and all the proceeds from the sales will help provide Christmas gifts for needy older citizens. The sales end Friday, December 10, 2021. For more info, please call the Romulus Senior Center at (734) 955-4120.
ROMULUS, MI
WITN

Dinosaur Adventure comes to Greenville convention center

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Dinosaur Adventure has arrived in Greenville this weekend. Organizers say the Dinosaur Adventure is a prehistoric exhibit with big dinosaurs and lots of family fun. The event will be at the Greenville Convention Center Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to...
GREENVILLE, NC
monona.wi.us

Monona Senior Chorus

The Monona Senior Chorus is a group of men and women who enjoy sharing their love of music throughout the Dane County area. The selections sung by the chorus include a variety of old and new, sacred and popular, and occasionally the whimsical! We sing to promote good will and joy with those who hear our songs.
MONONA, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy