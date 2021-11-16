Bird & Nature Adventure: Moves to Monona Senior Center "Skin & Skulls" is the Topic

The Jay C. Hormel Nature Center will be hosting “A Bird Banders Digest: Lessons from the Birds,” with Margaret Menzies at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 16, sponsored by Austin Audubon and the Friends of the Jay C. Hormel Nature Center. Menzies is a bird bander who describes banding as...
Uttarakhand Forest Minister Harak Singh Rawat on Wednesday inaugurated a bird- watching facility at the Pakhro range of the Corbett Tiger Reserve. Speaking on the occasion Rawat said bird watching has been added to tourism in Uttarakhand for the first time. “There are around 500 bird species in Corbett. The...
All of us at Wild Birds Unlimited would like to say Happy Holidays to you and yours!. We’ve been your one-stop shop for all your backyard bird feeding needs and nature gift shop for 32 years!. The Toledo store opened in 1989 and our mission has never changed. Our slogan...
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) The Georgia-Carolina Council of the Boy Scouts of America will be moving to a 26-acre facility in Evans, the former Augusta Jewish Community Center. The property — to be operated as the GCC Adventure Center — was purchased by the Georgia-Carolina Nature and Adventure Center LLC, which has provided the Boy Scouts with a long-term charitable lease.
Let’s venture by boat into the remote areas of Shinnecock Bay onboard Stony Brook University/Southampton’s 45-ft. research vessel, Peconic, and marvel at the wealth of migratory birds, waterfowl, and seals that inhabit the region at this time of year. We’ll cruise along areas of the salt marsh and sand flats that are not visible by land and hopefully witness the activities of a variety of wildlife. Bring binoculars and a light snack.
Spring Farm Cares of Clinton is providing an update about the story of one Central New Yorker who illegally abandoned a dog in their parking lot. There is lots of misinformation circulating regarding this case and we would like to clarify a few key points at this time. Spring Farm CARES has only the best interest of this dog, Bella, at heart.
A cat with a facial condition is seeking adoption into a forever home after receiving “zero applications”. Kaya the cat has a congenital facial abnormality making her look a bit different, but that doesn’t stop her from being “super affectionate and playful”. Five and a half month old Kaya is...
I recently spent a night in a funky lifeguard tower I found on Airbnb, and it was a glamper's dream. For $100 a night, I got a small room with a comfy bed and sweeping views of the Florida Everglades. I hadn't thought to book unique glamping trips on Airbnb...
GREENFIELD, Ind. — A central Indiana animal shelter is putting out a plea for help as they begin to run out of space. Greenfield-Hancock County Animal Management posted the urgent call for pet adoptions on Facebook Monday morning. The shelter said they are struggling for space and need people to adopt the dogs to free some room.
Run Run was an adorable puppy. Then he evolved into a flesh-eating predator. Maribel Sotelo and her family brought home a frisky, lovable pup from a local shop in a Lima, Peru. He frolicked with other dogs in a neighborhood full of chickens, guinea pigs and ducks. Then he started...
Daisy the dog doesn't have to worry about being home alone anymore. Before the arrival of two kittens, Daisy — an 8-year-old pit bull mix living in New York City — often experienced separation anxiety when her owner Rosemarie T. left the house. "Four years ago, I came home and...
Spring Farm Cares, a non-profit animal sanctuary in New York, reprimanded a dog abandoner who left their Pit Bull mix panicked outside their facility.
The post ‘Truly Heartless’: New York Animal Sanctuary Asks For Help Finding Dog Abandoner appeared first on DogTime.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On this “Give to the Max Day,” we have a special tale involving a dog and his collection of golf balls. Davos is an 11-year-old Bernese mountain dog. “As soon as I saw him I said, this is the pup,” Al Cooper said. The day Al brought...
David Hole was wandering Regional Park in Australia with his metal detector back in 2015. With fingers crossed, rock hunters search the site of Australia's gold rush of the 1800's hoping those old miners missed a few nuggets.
Our friends over at the Olney Cub Center were raising the roof singing happy birthday to a couple of cubs. Left is Candy Calderon and Wade Fikes celebrating October Birthdays at the Cub Center. Honorable mentions go to Gerald Butler and Mary Ann Riggins who could not attend. Photo by Will Sadler.
Wednesday afternoon I watched as seven large flocks of Sandhill cranes dropped from high altitude to the agriculture fields at Camas National Wildlife Refuge. Three of the flocks had landed and were getting acquainted with the swans, Canada geese and the dabbling ducks already there when all heck broke loose.
The Romulus Senior Center is having a Christmas Fundraiser. You can get a battery operated car for $50 (valued at over $100) and all the proceeds from the sales will help provide Christmas gifts for needy older citizens. The sales end Friday, December 10, 2021. For more info, please call the Romulus Senior Center at (734) 955-4120.
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Dinosaur Adventure has arrived in Greenville this weekend. Organizers say the Dinosaur Adventure is a prehistoric exhibit with big dinosaurs and lots of family fun. The event will be at the Greenville Convention Center Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to...
The Monona Senior Chorus is a group of men and women who enjoy sharing their love of music throughout the Dane County area. The selections sung by the chorus include a variety of old and new, sacred and popular, and occasionally the whimsical! We sing to promote good will and joy with those who hear our songs.
Comments / 0