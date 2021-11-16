Pilates Fitness

With many people still working from home (read: hunched over the kitchen table or sprawled across the sofa), the desk job crowd's collective posture has definitely taken a hit. Luckily, there are a whole host of stretches, exercises, and adjustments that can help strengthen your core, back, and shoulder muscles—all of which are essential elements of maintaining good posture. One type of workout that uses all of those necessary muscle groups and can be done from anywhere? Pilates. And on the latest episode of Good Moves, Brian Spencer of East River Pilates guides us through a 15-minute, full-body Pilates workout that is specifically crafted to help improve your posture.
Comments / 0