ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monona, WI

Pilates Fitness

monona.wi.us
 7 days ago

Learn stretching and strengthening exercises to...

www.monona.wi.us

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
murfreesborotn.gov

Get Fit, Stay Fit

This class focuses on strength, balance, cardio, core, and range of motion. Saturday class added! You must sign up for all classes due to the limited number of spaces available. No class September 6 or October 7. Limit 35. Meets in Room 105.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Southlake Style

Impact Performance And Fitness Offers A Boutique Fitness Experience

Tired of being a number in an overcrowded, unsanitized gym? Look no further than Impact Performance and Fitness if you want to feel like a VIP every time you work out. Offering state-of-the-art fitness equipment, highly-qualified personal trainers, innovative air filtration and more, Impact is changing the fitness game by simply setting the bar higher.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
WRDW-TV

Focused on balance: horses and pilates

Local 28-year-old discharged after three-month COVID fight: ‘Cherish every day things’. Cool and dry weekend. Freeze Watch Sunday morning. This is a recording of WRDW First at Four News at 4 p.m.
PETS
murfreesborotn.gov

Forever Fit

This is a circuit class with interval training. We will use various types of equipment for a total body workout. You must sign up for all classes due to the limited number of spaces available. Limit 20. Meets in room 204. For ages 60+. No class on November 11 & 25.
MURFREESBORO, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Monona, WI
Lifestyle
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
City
Monona, WI
vniles.com

Pilates Barre Fusion (in studio)

Pilates Barre Fusion (in studio) We will combine Pilates mat exercises with barre exercises that strengthen arms, legs back and glutes. Class will include balance and posture exercises 6 Weeks. Mondays 6:10-7:00pm Nov 22nd- Dec 20th (5 weeks) Instructor: Denise. Online Registration Link https://www.nilesfitness.com. Give Us a call at 847-588-8400.
NILES, IL
Front Office Sports

Mental Fitness is the New Meditation

This week’s Heat Check covers an emerging trend we have been observing in mental fitness. While much attention was paid to mental health throughout the pandemic, we are now seeing more technology companies shifting their focus to helping individuals improve their mental fitness. Peloton was recently in the news with...
WORKOUTS
monona.wi.us

Chair Yoga

For anyone who has every hesitated to try yoga now a chair becomes your mat. Beginner to advanced, each pose will be presented in multiple levels of flexibility.
MONONA, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pilates#Senior Center#Strengthening Exercises#Fitness Program
Gazette

The magic of sleep | Fit and Healthy

Most people want the edge on how to live longer, look better, feel better or get stronger. We can tirelessly research what supplements are most beneficial or what workout modality is going to annihilate the highest number of calories or build the most muscle, but lest we forget the most available aid to recovery and wellness: SLEEP!
FITNESS
etownian.com

Health and Fitness

Being active and exercising frequently are both important parts of a healthy and fit life. However, the proper diet can take one’s personal health and fitness to the next level. It is often said that weight loss starts in the kitchen. Meaning that just working out alone will not yield the best results but working out and choosing the right foods can be much more effective. The opposite is also true, however. Maintaining a healthy weight and staying fit has as much to do with diet as it does exercise.
WEIGHT LOSS
bestproducts.com

9 Best Yoga, Pilates, and Barre Socks That Have Serious Grip

When it comes to practicing yoga, you may think barefoot is better. And for many pro yogis, this may prove to be true, but beginners have a lot to benefit from wearing a grip sock, which can help you stick your moves and further your practice and assuage any fears of slipping on the floor or mat during more advanced moves.
WORKOUTS
monona.wi.us

Chair Massage

Gonzalo Reategui, Licensed Massage Therapist at Peak Performance Massage, offers the beneficial service of chair massage. You can experience improved circulation, a reduction in swelling, relaxed muscles, enhanced sleep quality and more. 15 minute session for $15 or 30 minutes for $30.
MONONA, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
fitnessgizmos.com

Pilates Power Gym Plus Mini Reformer

Meet the Pilates Power Gym Plus Mini Reformer: a compact trainer with 15 height levels and 248 resistance levels that helps take your Pilates game to the next level. It has an adjustable headrest, push up bar, and foot strap attachments for upper and lower body workout. You may want...
WORKOUTS
WLOX

New workout combines yoga, barre and Pilates

More than 3,000 eighth graders attend career expo at Coast Coliseum. The annual event started back in 2013, but it was canceled last year due to the pandemic. This time around, they welcomed the second-largest group of all time. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Overall residents say they would like...
GULFPORT, MS
cityofpensacola.com

Free Pilates in Community Maritime Park

Free one-hour pilates classes will be held in Community Maritime Park on the third Sunday of each month throughout 2021 at 10:30 a.m., starting April 18. Classes are open to all ages and levels of experience. Certified instructors from Pure Pilates Studio will provide instruction. The class is free, but you will need to BYOM (Bring Your Own Mat) and any other accessories you would like to use. Stay hydrated! Don't forget to bring a bottle of water. We hope to see you there!
WORKOUTS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Commit to Be Fit

NBC 5 wants you to "Commit to Be Fit" with Blue Zones Project for an interactive virtual summit filled with fun, fitness and prizes! Now – November 29, the 4th Annual Blue Zones Project Virtual Family Summit invites students from Tarrant County and their families to log on virtually and learn tips and techniques for a healthier lifestyle.
WORKOUTS
Argus Press

Wellness fits

OWOSSO — Shiawassee Health and Wellness has launched a fitness initiative for its employees, who have been working under stressful conditions since the pandemic hit nearly two years ago. The nonprofit mental health center’s board of directors recently approved a one-year FitCorp membership at the Fitness Coliseum, 210 S. Water...
OWOSSO, MI
Well+Good

This 15-Minute Upper Body Pilates Workout Will Save Your Posture

With many people still working from home (read: hunched over the kitchen table or sprawled across the sofa), the desk job crowd's collective posture has definitely taken a hit. Luckily, there are a whole host of stretches, exercises, and adjustments that can help strengthen your core, back, and shoulder muscles—all of which are essential elements of maintaining good posture. One type of workout that uses all of those necessary muscle groups and can be done from anywhere? Pilates. And on the latest episode of Good Moves, Brian Spencer of East River Pilates guides us through a 15-minute, full-body Pilates workout that is specifically crafted to help improve your posture.
WORKOUTS
Majic 107.5/97.5

Maria’s Fit Tip | Cardio For Weight Loss

Moving your body is necessary for overall health but if you are aiming to reduce some pounds, here are a few ways to add cardio to conquer your goals: 1) HIIT – High Intensity Training: this cardio is going to give you the most bang for your buck. High Intensity involves training in a higher […]
WEIGHT LOSS
active.com

Tonal Review: The Future of Fitness?

By clicking on the product links in this article, we may receive a commission fee at no cost to you, the reader. Remember when you were a kid and working out equated to playing capture the flag with your friends or aggressively racing each other down a hill? At the risk of sounding jaded, those days are more or less behind us.
WORKOUTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy