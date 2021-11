Successful leaders, teams and companies that endure over the long run seek to find balance, unity and integration. They work to balance opposing dynamics and points of view from how they invest for today versus tomorrow and how they compose leadership teams with differing points of view. They strive to unite their organizations to work collaboratively to achieve common goals. They recognize that in diversity there is strength, and it is important to integrate several perspectives and skill sets to succeed in an increasingly fast-moving and complex world. To balance, to unite and to integrate is difficult because it requires nuance, trade-offs, empathy and communication skills. It is recognizing that there is rarely a silver bullet answer or a simple and easy solution.

ECONOMY ・ 14 DAYS AGO