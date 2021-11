The Kansas City Chiefs could soon be getting some reinforcements at the running back position. Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire has yet to be designated to return from injured reserve after suffering an MCL sprain earlier this season, but some new evidence suggests he will be designated to return when the league’s transaction report comes out this afternoon. During the portion of practice open to the media, Edwards-Helaire was spotted getting some work in at practice.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO