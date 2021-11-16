Christie describes being attacked about his weight

”I don’t think it’s an intellectually honest case to make against conspiracy theories without taking on Fox News,“ says MSNBC host. Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie met resistance from at least one on-air personality during his media tour to promote his new book, “Republican Rescue: Saving the Party from Truth Deniers, Conspiracy Theorists and the Dangerous Policies of Joe Biden.” NBC News’ Nicolle Wallace said he wasn’t being “intellectually honest” when he failed to go after Fox News in a book ostensibly about the misinformation being given to conservatives.

