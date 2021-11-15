PODCAST: How Leftists Are Waging War on Guns, Hunting, and American Culture
The Keep and Bear Radio podcast is hosted on Podbean and is also available on Apple, Google, Spotify, iHeartRadio and many other platforms. Make...www.buckeyefirearms.org
The Keep and Bear Radio podcast is hosted on Podbean and is also available on Apple, Google, Spotify, iHeartRadio and many other platforms. Make...www.buckeyefirearms.org
It doesn’t matter the Constitution Is the law and no American will ever give in to what ever happens !
America is a meltingpot of different cultures and walks of life, so we all need to co-exist peacefully and respect eachother's rights for our Country to function properly. Live-and-let-live should be our collective culture and that would entail respecting the right to own a firearm as much as the right to not own a firearm, and not imposing your own personal ideals on others.
It's the truth and the liberals have flat out said it. Sorry but we can only take them.by their words and actions. Red flag laws, universal background checks, NFA, are all just examples of how they are doing what they say they are going to do. All gun control is unconstitutional, our individual freedom outweighs community safety always has always will
Comments / 28