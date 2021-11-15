ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

PODCAST: How Leftists Are Waging War on Guns, Hunting, and American Culture

buckeyefirearms.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Keep and Bear Radio podcast is hosted on Podbean and is also available on Apple, Google, Spotify, iHeartRadio and many other platforms. Make...

www.buckeyefirearms.org

Comments / 28

roger
3d ago

It doesn’t matter the Constitution Is the law and no American will ever give in to what ever happens !

Reply
11
Johnny Walker
2d ago

America is a meltingpot of different cultures and walks of life, so we all need to co-exist peacefully and respect eachother's rights for our Country to function properly. Live-and-let-live should be our collective culture and that would entail respecting the right to own a firearm as much as the right to not own a firearm, and not imposing your own personal ideals on others.

Reply
4
Jason Ohler
2d ago

It's the truth and the liberals have flat out said it. Sorry but we can only take them.by their words and actions. Red flag laws, universal background checks, NFA, are all just examples of how they are doing what they say they are going to do. All gun control is unconstitutional, our individual freedom outweighs community safety always has always will

Reply
3
Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Pressa Claims "Americans Got No Culture" & Criticizes People Calling Themselves "Black"

Of all the artists to ruffle feathers on social media, Pressa isn't usually one of them. The Canadian rapper has kept a relatively low profile outside of his public relationship with Coi Leray, but either than these two showing off their world for the masses, Pressa isn't a rapper that finds himself entangled with social media drama or backlash. That is until Thursday (November 11).
CELEBRITIES
creators.com

Winning The Opium Wars on American Will

In early August Economic Information Daily, a communist Chinese government mouthpiece, accused the multibillion-dollar online video game industry of peddling "spiritual opium" to Chinese teenagers. Comparing video game playing to opium addiction has explicit historical and national security connections. Opium addiction, spurred by Great Britain, undermined China's social and political...
TECHNOLOGY
The Atlantic

The Terrifying Future of the American Right

Rachel Bovard is one of the thousands of smart young Americans who flock to Washington each year to make a difference. She’s worked in the House and Senate for Republicans Rand Paul, Pat Toomey, and Mike Lee, was listed among the “Most Influential Women in Washington Under 35” by National Journal, did a stint at the Heritage Foundation, and is now policy director of the Conservative Partnership Institute, whose mission is to train, equip, and unify the conservative movement. She’s bright, cheerful, and funny, and has a side hustle as a sommelier. And, like most young people, she has absorbed the dominant ideas of her peer group.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#American Culture#Second Amendment#Bear Radio#Iheartradio#Sportsmen S Alliance
telegram.com

Letter: Wake up America, we're in real trouble

Recent controversy in Texas about presenting opposing sides compelled me to respond to Wake Up America. We're in real trouble. True. Our democracy is being held hostage by two Senators, and threatened by a seeming pandemic of disillusionment. Responding succinctly, China didn't steal our lives. American investors fled union labor...
POLITICS
The New Yorker

What Happened to Gun Culture

Wayne LaPierre, the longtime head of the National Rifle Association, is one of the most successful lobbyists in American history, one of the central hubs of the conservative movement, and quite possibly a complete and utter buffoon. “Wayne is a clumsy, meek, spastic man with a weak handshake,” the journalist Tim Mak writes in his new, character-rich book on the N.R.A., “Misfire.” In Mak’s account, LaPierre oversleeps and misses a golf outing with former Vice-President Dan Quayle. He stands up his bride at the altar while he decides whether or not to marry her. (Once he makes up his mind to go through with the wedding, his own best man skips the reception.) He eschews technology but is forever scribbling notes on yellow legal pads and begins travelling with a roller suitcase stuffed full of them. At a conference, he runs into his longtime N.R.A. second-in-command Chris Cox and introduces himself as though the two men have never met: “Hi! I’m Wayne LaPierre!” (“Wayne, what are you talking about?” Cox replies.) A former N.R.A. board member, Wayne Anthony Ross, once said that LaPierre has the “backbone of a chocolate éclair.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Apple
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Google
reviewjournal.com

LETTER: Critical race theory isn’t a theory or propaganda

Victor Joecks’ referencing critical race theory as propaganda caught my eye in his Sunday column. The only deception here is the word “theory” in its definition. No true history should be defined as a theory, and it’s certainly not propaganda. The facts are, white people attacked a nation of Native...
SOCIETY
Navy Times

Most Americans don’t know how long the Global War on Terror has lasted: poll

How long has the War on Terror been going on? Long enough that most Americans can’t remember exactly when it started, according to a new poll out this week. The report, commissioned by the Global War on Terrorism Memorial Foundation, found that only 35 percent of individuals surveyed could correctly point to Sept. 11, 2001 as the start of America’s ongoing military engagement against terrorist groups worldwide.
POLITICS
Galesburg Register-Mail

LETTER: Expect culture wars to proliferate

Editor, Register-Mail: We can expect culture wars to proliferate; right-wingers are energized, and we'll see more Trumpkins elected to high office. The GOP will push their "parents bill of rights" false agenda in every Republican race, alongside their other big lies. This reminds me the of 1925 Scopes Monkey Trial, where parents sued high school teacher, John Scopes for possibly teaching the theory of evolution in Tennessee, which violated the Butler Act, making it unlawful to teach human evolution in any state-funded school. The fundamentalist-modernist controversial case was seen as a trial on whether modern science and theistic evolution could be taught in schools. The trial received much attention, as William Jennings Bryan argued for the prosecution and Clarence Darrow was lawyer for the defense. Bryan vented that the purpose of the defense's queries and arguments "were cast to ridicule everybody who believes in the Bible," to which Darrow retorted, "We have the purpose of preventing bigots and ignoramuses from controlling the education of the United States." Upon review, it was determined the Butler Act violated the provisions of the Tennessee Constitution that prohibited the establishment of a state religion; it was repealed in 1967.
TENNESSEE, IL
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

After Virginia, Fight the Culture War With the Aim of Victory

Tuesday night’s GOP electoral romp in Virginia, headlined by Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin’s victory over former governor and longtime Clinton crony Terry McAuliffe, ought to be a watershed moment for the trajectory of American conservative politics and the Republican Party. The sweep of the Old Dominion’s governor, lieutenant governor and attorney...
VIRGINIA STATE
247wallst.com

This Is the State With the Most Hate Groups

Montana has by far the most hate groups per capita of any state, with 5.55 such groups per million residents. This is more than double the U.S. rate of 2.5 hate groups per million. No other state has even 5.0 groups per million. Montana has six hate groups: two anti-Muslim groups, two white nationalist groups, a racist skinhead organization and a chapter of the Proud Boys.
POLITICS
inquirer.com

These women are white, with no college degrees — and in the driver’s seat of American politics | Will Bunch

Tuesday felt like anything but an off-year election in the western mountain hamlets and far-flung D.C. exurbs of Virginia. Voters turned out for a 2021 gubernatorial race in unusually large numbers, and a surprisingly large number of Virginians said they were energized by the out-of-nowhere rise of the perceived issue of “critical race theory.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy