Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon (groin) is listed as questionable for the team's Monday night game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Gordon has dealt with a groin issue already this season, and was limited to just under 22 minutes in the team's Sunday night loss to the Phoenix Suns. It would not be surprising if the team holds him out for rest here in the second leg of their back-to-back.

NBA ・ 3 DAYS AGO