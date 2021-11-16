Online Dance Training Market Swot Analysis By Key Players | CLI Studios, Learntodance, DancePlug

The Standard Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) market is forecasted to progress at an impressive CAGR of 8.4% in terms of value through the period of forecasting between 2020 and 2026. The growth of the market is primarily driven by the growing adoption of technological advancements in molecular biology, life sciences, and biotechnology coupled with increased expenditure on R&D by pharmaceutical organizations and governments. Most importantly, the outbreak of COVID-19 has created an unprecedented demand for testing kits and PCR testing remains the benchmark of testing, owing to their reliability, thus catalysing the overall growth of the market.

MARKETS ・ 16 HOURS AGO