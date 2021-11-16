ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Cloud Non-Relational Databases/NoSQL Database Market to Surge Exponential CAGR% Over the Forecasts Period 2021-2027

Cover picture for the articleIntelligencemarketreport.com adds "World Public Cloud Non-Relational Databases/NoSQL Database Market Report 2021-2027" to its research database. New research includes latest trends, size & share, growth, opportunities, SWOT analysis and many more updates. The studies offer in-depth market research by specializing in several regions which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats....

murphyshockeylaw.net

Global Green Surfactants Market is being Driven by the Rising Environmental Concern in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Green surfactants Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global green surfactants market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, applications, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
ENVIRONMENT
houstonmirror.com

With Increasing Urbanization, Sensor-Based Home Furniture Continue To Garner Considerable Traction For Use In Specialized Applications - Fact.MR Study

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Sensor-Based Home Furniture market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Wooden Home Furniture.
MARKETS
murphyshockeylaw.net

Global Glass Packaging Market to be Driven by the Rising Consumption of Alcohol in Emerging Economies in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Glass Packaging Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global glass packaging market, assessing the market based on its segments like application, type, product, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

North America Will Hold The Major Share In Aesthetic Ophthalmology Devices Market Over Forecast 2026

The global aesthetic ophthalmology devices market Demand is growing significantly due to increase in prevalence in eye related disorders and advancements in technology. In addition, growing awareness about aesthetic ophthalmology rejuvenation is increasing device demand. Shortage of aesthetic ophthalmology devices providers in developing nations and increasing in age-related eye disorders...
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Demand for Epoxy Based Intumescent Coatings for Oil & Gas Is Set to Attain a Market Value of ~US$ Mn/Bn Towards the End of 2031

Intumescent Coatings Market analysis by Fact MR identifies leading segments in terms of Resin Type, End USe Industry, and Region. The study is intended to inform business about key trends influencing behavior pattern of consumers. It also offers recommendations to help them make informed decisions and navigate through unforeseen challenges.
BUSINESS
murphyshockeylaw.net

Global Ferrite Magnet Market to be Driven by the Favourable Properties of the Magnets in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Ferrite Magnet Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global ferrite magnet market, assessing the market based on its segments like applications and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Revenue Share of Hydrocarbon Waxes for Metal working Fluids Is Poised to Surpass US$ 5 billion In Revenue by 2031

Award-winning consulting firm Fact.MR has published a new report on the global hydrocarbon waxes market for the 2021-2031 forecast period. According to the study, the market is poised to surpass US$ 5 billion in revenue by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of around 3%. Growth is primarily underpinned by extensive uptake in the plastic additives and paints & coatings segments.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

[2021] Market Overview of Computer Aided Detection Market Trends by Technology, Pipeline Review 2021 and key Business Opportunities till 2028

Computer Aided Detection (CAD) software involves pattern recognition technique that helps physicians with interpreting medical images. Growing inclination towards diagnostic imaging techniques is projected to boost volume of image data to be analysed. Diagnostic analysis techniques help doctors to lower detection errors. CAD software is used in diagnosis of various diseases like coronary artery disease, cancer, neurological and cardiovascular diseases through imaging modalities such as Magnetic Resonance Imaging, ultrasound imaging, computed tomography and X-Rays imaging. CAD software provide accurate detection of chronic diseases in their early stages, which reduces mortality rates of neurological, cardiovascular diseases and cancer.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Electric Vehicle Battery Market to Reach Whopping USD 9.6 Billion Market by 2027 at 25% CAGR During 2021-2027- Read Market Research

Electric Vehicle Battery Market to witnessed good recovery in growth and projected coverup market sizing during the forecast period (2021-2027). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights - outlining the key outcomes of the Electric Vehicle Battery market, current scenario analysis that highlights slowdown aims to provide unique strategies and solutions following and benchmarking key players strategies. In addition, the study helps with competition insights of emerging players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions. some of the key players that are part of coverage are GuoXuan, Beijing Pride Power, Boston Power, LG Chem, Lithium Energy Japan, ACCUmotive, OptimumNano, Samsung, Hitachi, CATL, AESC, WanXiang, Panasonic, PEVE, BAK Battery, BYD, Lishen.
BUSINESS
clarkcountyblog.com

POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection Market Growth, Segments, Revenue, Manufacturers & Forecast Research Report | Alere, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Instrumentation Laboratory

United States,– A Versatile New Research Report On The Global POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection Market aims to promise a unique approach towards an industry assessment of the POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection market that covers the most important factors driving the growth of the industry. The POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detections market report makes available the current and future technical and financial details of the industry. It is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to Reporthive’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection market. This report explores all the key factors affecting the growth of the global POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detections market including supply and demand scenario, pricing structure, profit margins.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Phone Insurance Market May Set New Growth Story | AXA, Asurion, Assurant, Hollard Group

The Global Phone Insurance Market study with 103+ market data Tables, Pie Chart & Figures is now released by HTF MI. The research assessment of the Market is designed to analyze futuristic trend, growth factors, industry opinions, industry validated market facts to forecast till 2025, some of the players studied are AIG, Apple, AXA, Asurion, Assurant, Hollard Group, Chubb (ACE), SoftBank, Allianz Insurance, AmTrust & Aviva.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Connected Real Estate Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2027: Convergentz, FlexITy & Cisco

The Global Connected Real Estate Market study with 104+ market data Tables, Pie Chart & Figures is now released by HTF MI. The research assessment of the Market is designed to analyze futuristic trend, growth factors, industry opinions, industry validated market facts to forecast till 2025, some of the players studied are Convergentz, FlexITy & Cisco.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Data Center Transformation Market to Register Growth of ~7.2%, See Why

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Data Center Transformation Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Micro Focus, IBM, Microsoft, Cisco Systems, NTT Communications, Dell EMC, ATOS, Schneider Electric, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, Cognizant, Accenture, Hitachi, Netapp, Mindteck, Inknowtech, Performance Technologies, Rahi Systems, Greenpages, General Datatech, Dyntek, Bytes Technology Group, Softchoice, Insight Enterprises.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Outdoor Inflated Leisure Products Market To Witness Excellent Long-Term Growth By 2027 | Leisure Activities, Swimline, Kololo, BK Leisure

HTF MI recently introduced a survey analysis on Global Outdoor Inflated Leisure Products Market. The ultimate purpose of this research study is to provide consumer goods and retail companies with the global and local insights about specific behaviours and preferences of their target audience / consumers in Outdoor Inflated Leisure Products Industry. By providing insights on market maker i.e different customer segments, companies can tailor their business strategies for maximum success. Some of the major and emerging players analysed in this study are Bestway, Coleman Company, Intex, Airquee, Tricon, Bigmouth Inc, BlueWave Products Inc, Swimline, Leisure Activities, Kololo, BK Leisure, Omega Inflatables, Jumporange, Funboy, Yoloboard, Yolloy Outdoor Product, Blastzone, General Group.
RETAIL
houstonmirror.com

IRIS Biometrics Market By Component (Hardware, Software, Services) and By End use Industry (BFSI, Healthcare, Retail & Wholesale) - Forecast 2021-2031

250 Pages IRIS Biometrics Market Survey Report Provides Latest Trends and Drivers for 2021-2031. As organizations are focusing more on secure authentication methods for user access, e-commerce, and other safety applications, the demand for IRIS biometrics is growing rapidly. The increasing dependency on digital technologies and automation is further expected to drive the growth of the IRIS biometrics market. Moreover, the continuous demand for enhanced security and identification systems has led to the increasing adoption of IRIS biometrics. Furthermore, as the businesses strive to implement the right mix of technologies and policies for security and reliability, the demand for IRIS biometrics is expected to grow rapidly.
SOFTWARE
houstonmirror.com

Leukocytapheresis Device Market By Type (Adacolumn, Cellsorba) and By End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers) - Forecast 2021-2031

250 Pages Leukocytapheresis Device Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider. Leukocytapheresis device is used in a nonsurgical treatment to reduce the quantity of white blood cells in the bloodstream. It may be indicated in patients with leukostasis which is resulted from microvascular obstruction by the white blood cells and may lead to hemorrhage in various tissues and organs. Leukocytapheresis device is increasingly adopted in the treatment for leukostasis to quickly reduce the white blood cell count.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Indonesia Prepaid Cards Market Size Analysis and Forecast By 2021-26

According to IMARC Group's latest report, titled "Indonesia Prepaid Cards Market Size: Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", the Indonesia prepaid cards market reached a value of around US$ 3 Biliion in 2020. Prepaid cards, or stored-value cards, are a type of credit card that deploy preloaded transaction funds. They are available on various stores and online platforms in different variants, such as open-loop and closed-loop.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Neonatal Ventilator Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR Value of 5.6% During Forecast Period 2021-2031

250 Pages Neonatal Ventilator Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider. According to Fact MR's recent market research, sales of Neonatal Ventilator to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as investment towards expansion of healthcare infrastructure continues rising. The goal of the survey is uncover growth opportunities, key trends, growth drivers, and challenges. It also provides recommendations to assist businesses in preparing for unforeseen challenges.
MARKETS
clarkcountyblog.com

Trending Report | Flow Meters Market Size 2021 | Industry Overview, by Major Market Type, Application and Competitors

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”. “Flow Meters Market” Report 2021 reviews the current market trends related to the demand, stock, and deals, in addition to the recent developments. Major Flow Meters Market drivers, conditions, and openings have been covered to deliver a complete picture of the market. The Flow Meters analysis offers detailed information about the development, trends, and industry procedures and regulations executed in each of the main regions (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific) and the main countries (United States, Germany, United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea and China).
MARKETS

