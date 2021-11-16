ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Board Game Market To Witness Huge Growth By 2026 | Cartamundi, Buffalo Games, Amigo Spiele

houstonmirror.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Global Board Game Market study with 110+ market data Tables, Pie Chart & Figures is now released by HTF MI. The research assessment of the Market is designed to analyze futuristic trend, growth factors, industry opinions, industry validated market facts to forecast till 2025, some of the players studied are...

www.houstonmirror.com

Las Vegas Herald

North America to Remain the Most Attractive Market For Dust Removal System - Exclusive Report by Fact.MR

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Dust Removal System. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Dust Removal System Market across various industries and regions.
MARKETS
murphyshockeylaw.net

Global Glass Packaging Market to be Driven by the Rising Consumption of Alcohol in Emerging Economies in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Glass Packaging Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global glass packaging market, assessing the market based on its segments like application, type, product, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

North America to Set to Dominate the Global Baking Mixes Market During Forecast Period 2021-2031

250 Pages Baking Mixes Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider. The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy to a great extent. Considering the food industry, one of the most important sectors of the economy, a tremendous impact has been witnessed on the entire process from the field to the consumer. The restrictions in the movement of workers, closure of food production facilities, and changes in consumer demand have put excessive pressure on the food industry.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Rise and Opportunities in Standard Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Market, Poised to Register Downturn due to COVID-19 Pandemic

The Standard Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) market is forecasted to progress at an impressive CAGR of 8.4% in terms of value through the period of forecasting between 2020 and 2026. The growth of the market is primarily driven by the growing adoption of technological advancements in molecular biology, life sciences, and biotechnology coupled with increased expenditure on R&D by pharmaceutical organizations and governments. Most importantly, the outbreak of COVID-19 has created an unprecedented demand for testing kits and PCR testing remains the benchmark of testing, owing to their reliability, thus catalysing the overall growth of the market.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Asia Pacific Is Expected to Dominate Water-Based Mirror Coatings Industry with a CAGR of 6% : Fact.MR

Mirror Coatings Market analysis by Fact MR identifies leading segments in terms of Resin, Technology, and Application. The study is intended to inform business about key trends influencing behavior pattern of consumers. It also offers recommendations to help them make informed decisions and navigate through unforeseen challenges. Award-winning consulting firm...
BUSINESS
Las Vegas Herald

Data Center Transformation Market to Register Growth of ~7.2%, See Why

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Data Center Transformation Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Micro Focus, IBM, Microsoft, Cisco Systems, NTT Communications, Dell EMC, ATOS, Schneider Electric, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, Cognizant, Accenture, Hitachi, Netapp, Mindteck, Inknowtech, Performance Technologies, Rahi Systems, Greenpages, General Datatech, Dyntek, Bytes Technology Group, Softchoice, Insight Enterprises.
MARKETS
murphyshockeylaw.net

Global Ferrite Magnet Market to be Driven by the Favourable Properties of the Magnets in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Ferrite Magnet Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global ferrite magnet market, assessing the market based on its segments like applications and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Epoxy Industrial Floor Coatings to Surpass US$ 4 billion by 2031, Expanding at a CAGR of Around 4% : Fact.MR

Industrial Floor Coatings market analysis by Fact MR identifies leading segments in terms of Binder Type, End Use, and Region. The study is intended to inform business about key trends influencing behavior pattern of consumers. It also offers recommendations to help them make informed decisions and navigate through unforeseen challenges.
CONSTRUCTION
Las Vegas Herald

Electronic Paper Market Is Bound To Make An Impact In Your Business | Key Players Are Sony, E Ink Holdings, CLEARink, Onyx Boox, Ossia, OED Technologies

The Electronic Paper market research looks at international and nearby markets, additionally to lengthy-time period increase forecasts for 2027. It offers an in-depth evaluation of the world market's aggressive panorama. additionally, the have a glance at record examines famous companies in each historical and present-day context, together with their powerful market methods, market participation, and current advancements. COVID-19 had three primary repercussions on the worldwide market: it affected manufacturing and demand immediately, disrupted supply chains and markets, and damaged establishments and economic markets financially.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Sonography Systems Market: Asia Pacific will Exhibit the Fastest Growth Rate During Forecast Period 2021-2031

250 Pages Sonography Systems Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider. According to Fact MR's recent market research, sales of Sonography Systems to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as investment towards expansion of healthcare infrastructure continues rising. The goal of the survey is uncover growth opportunities, key trends, growth drivers, and challenges. It also provides recommendations to assist businesses in preparing for unforeseen challenges.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Virtual Reality Games Market Is Thriving Worldwide with Ubisoft, Frontier Developments, Puzzle video game, Owlchemy Labs

Virtual Reality Games Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, risk side analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The influencing Factors of growth and regulations with respect to the usage of the information, availability of highly reliable products in the market, and increase in operational efficiency of Virtual Reality Games Players.The study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and on the changing dynamics of Virtual Reality Games Market . As per study key and emerging players of this market are Survios, Vertigo Games, CCP Games, MAD Virtual Reality Studio, Maxint, Spectral Illusions, Croteam, Beat Games, Epic Games, Bethesda Softworks, Orange Bridge Studios, Polyarc, Frontier Developments, Puzzle video game, Owlchemy Labs, Adult Swim, Capcom, Ubisoft, Ian Ball, Bossa Studios, Stress Level Zero, KUNOS-Simulazioni Srl, Sony, Playful Corp..
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Electric 3-Wheeler Market May See a Big Move | Zongshen, BESWAY, HuaiHai

The Global Electric 3-Wheeler Market study with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chart & Figures is now released by HTF MI. The research assessment of the Market is designed to analyze futuristic trend, growth factors, industry opinions, industry validated market facts to forecast till 2025, some of the players studied are Mahindra & Mahindra, Atul Auto, Piaggio, Lohia Auto Industries, Kinetic Engineering, Zongshen, BESWAY, HuaiHai, JIANGSU KINGBON VEHICLE & LOVOL.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Connected Real Estate Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2027: Convergentz, FlexITy & Cisco

The Global Connected Real Estate Market study with 104+ market data Tables, Pie Chart & Figures is now released by HTF MI. The research assessment of the Market is designed to analyze futuristic trend, growth factors, industry opinions, industry validated market facts to forecast till 2025, some of the players studied are Convergentz, FlexITy & Cisco.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Phone Insurance Market May Set New Growth Story | AXA, Asurion, Assurant, Hollard Group

The Global Phone Insurance Market study with 103+ market data Tables, Pie Chart & Figures is now released by HTF MI. The research assessment of the Market is designed to analyze futuristic trend, growth factors, industry opinions, industry validated market facts to forecast till 2025, some of the players studied are AIG, Apple, AXA, Asurion, Assurant, Hollard Group, Chubb (ACE), SoftBank, Allianz Insurance, AmTrust & Aviva.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Neonatal Ventilator Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR Value of 5.6% During Forecast Period 2021-2031

250 Pages Neonatal Ventilator Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider. According to Fact MR's recent market research, sales of Neonatal Ventilator to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as investment towards expansion of healthcare infrastructure continues rising. The goal of the survey is uncover growth opportunities, key trends, growth drivers, and challenges. It also provides recommendations to assist businesses in preparing for unforeseen challenges.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

TCON Chip Market 2021, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2027

A New Market Study, Titled "TCON Chip Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges" has been featured on fusionmarketresearch. This global study of the TCON Chip market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global TCON Chip industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Sugar Candy Market Is Thriving Worldwide with GLOBAL PACK, Helen Ou, Shanghai Genyond Technology

The Latest survey report on Global Sugar Candy Market sheds lights on changing dynamics in Food & Beverages Sector and elaborates market size and growth pattern of each of Sugar Candy segments. As the shift to value continues, the producers are tackling challenges to personalized nutrition and match taste profiles. A wide list of manufactuerers were considered in the survey; to include mix bag of leaders and emerging manufacturers for company profiling that includes Helen Ou, GLOBAL PACK CO LIMITED, Shanghai Genyond Technology Co., Ltd., Guangdong Nanz Technology Co.,Ltd.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Airport Lighting Market May Set New Growth Story with Hella, OSRAM, Philips Lighting

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Airport Lighting Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are ADB Airfield Solutions (Safegate), Honeywell, Hella, Eaton, OSRAM, Philips Lighting Holding, Cree, OCEM Airfield Technology, Astronics, Youyang, Airsafe Airport Equipment, Carmanah Technologies, Vosla (NARVA), Abacus Lighting, ATG Airports etc.
INDUSTRY

