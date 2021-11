How about some jet fuel-propelled doom/stoner riffs to jolt you awake on this dreary November morning? That’s a rhetorical question, of course; if you’ve made it this far, you’ve got nothing to lose and plenty to gain by smashing “play” on Black Wail’s new video for “Dead Mountain” below, which will provide you with all the energy you need to get your day going.

