A human crush resulting in eight deaths occurred over the weekend at rapper Travis Scott’s Astroworld festival. A horrific tragedy that should have never been able to happen. We hear the family speak about a local DFW man who passed away that night, though he was also a hero for saving his fiancé from being crushed to death. Who is to blame? Security, or maybe the artist himself who has a history of inciting violence at his shows?

DALLAS, TX ・ 12 DAYS AGO